I would like to take this opportunity to urge all my fellow First Warders to support Paul Beakman’s election for 1st Ward alderman. With the help of his fiancée they are seeking to reopen a well established firm which would otherwise remain vacant in the lowertown area. Paul has been a resident, and as a servant in Lockport for nearly three decades, his enthusiasm to make Lockport a better and more prosperous place to live and work in will never be overridden just because he has an opponent at election time. He is also in favor of creating programs for our youth, devoting time and support to repair streets, and giving the citizens of Lockport the services their taxes pay for. It”s time to move forward!
CHARLES MORELLO, Lockport
