Among the shared responsibilities we have as citizens, voting is perhaps the most sacred. Voting allows every citizen to ensure their voice is represented, and to know that their opinion truly matters.
I hope every eligible citizen has taken the time to register to vote, but if you haven’t already done so, please register now. To register, U.S. citizens aged 18 or older who are not currently registered to vote can call the 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) hotline to request a voter application, go online to https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html to download a form, or contact your local county board of elections (BOE). This year’s deadline to register is October 14.
Registered voters have options on how to cast their ballot in New York, and I encourage you to make plan to do so now.
Early Voting sites — Beginning on October 29, registered voters can visit a designated early polling site in their home county to vote in person up to 10 days before the General Election on a machine. Please be sure to check with your local county BOE for your designated early voting site, as it may not be your regular polling site.
Regular poll site — This year’s General Election will be held on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can vote in person at your regular polling site. To find your regular polling place, you can contact your local county BOE.
Absentee voting by mail — Alternatively, voters can vote by mail by requesting a ballot be sent to you ahead of time (do this at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/). If you plan to vote by mail, I encourage you to complete and send in your absentee ballot application by mail or through the accessible absentee application electronic portal immediately as your application must be received 15 days before Election Day.
On this year’s ballot is a statewide ballot proposition known as the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. This bond act would authorize the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion for certain capital projects for the purpose of making environmental improvements that preserve, enhance and restore New York's natural resources. You can learn more about this ballot proposition at: https://www.elections.ny.gov/2022BallotProposal.html
In addition to voting, there is something you can do to help our electoral process. Please consider signing up to be a poll worker. This is a paid position and an important one. Poll workers are compensated for training as well as hours worked during the election and will be assigned to a polling site in their home county. Please consider signing up at your local BOE or https://www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworker.html.
Please don’t forget to vote. If you need help, want to register, become a poll worker or have any questions, please contact your local BOE.
In Niagara County the contacts are: 716-438-4040; and https://elections.niagara.ny.us/.
In Orleans County the contacts are: 585-589-3274; and https://orleanscountyny.com/departments/elections/.
In Erie County the contacts are: 716-858-8891; and https://elections.erie.gov/.
