OK, Mr. Trump could still give something, no question. From his end he should belatedly and with unfeigned sincerity wish the new president good fortune and policy-making in difficult times. And be authentically contrite about the serious riots his rhetoric helped spawn.
But the other side? Doesn’t it need to give something, too? Let me lay it on the line: In an ideal world President Biden and supporters would want to get out from under the illegitimate cloud that in big swaths of the land still hovers over his presidency.
Wishing to be more legit, he’d see the urgent need for impartial empiricism, agreeing that there were indeed at least some probable instances of malfeasance in the recent presidential contest, especially in crucial swing states. Mail-in voting meant numerous ballots were submitted without ID checks, and too often in others’ names, including the deceased. And then there were possible computerized fast ones pulled at a click or three. Plus votes fortuitously found or lost, and …
More than a bit to list here. A presidential avowal of how serious this was wouldn’t erase all the bitterness in the country. But it would be a welcome start, and if Biden could mint a bipartisan commission to investigate such problems, and potential ones in future elections, one could only admire him for it.
Given that it’s necessary all this be addressed for America to move toward the unity and comity Mr. Biden supposedly seeks. Though I can also hear you chiding me, to the effect that anyone realistic would ditch such illusions! I'm facing the fact that the president and advisers probably won’t go this route at all, so vital for healing a lacerated nation.
Well, maybe parts of the media could help? Likely not CNN, granted; but it’s possible ratings even for national news shows on ABC or CBS are down these days, and not simply due to cable network competition, long cited in that development. But rather, because some won’t easily forgive Savannah et al. for being one-sided through the Trump presidency and right to the debates, then into the election itself, and its aftermath. Yes, some viewers won’t easily swallow a know-nothing approach to possible irregularities associated with such a unique election. They might just turn off, which again could affect ratings.
And maybe then certain media denizens might relent and cry some crocodile tears, while most continue supporting Biden and the Bidenistas? Again, I’m probably being unrealistic and maybe looking for a happy ending, such as movies of the ‘50s used to offer.
For it’s going to take some old-fashioned moral courage on these channels, and at papers like the Washington Post, to effect real change, and to percolate up (or is that down?) to Biden himself. But again, he especially will need to say and do something re. this all-important subject that’s non-nebulous and substantial.
Otherwise, his presidency will remain under this illegitimate cloud where it now finds itself. Biden may smile in that beguiling way he has, and proffer reassuring generalities, but many simply won’t listen. He’ll be preaching to the choir, to only one choir in a kind of progressive church.
To which ardent Democrats might retort: hey, wasn’t that the way in the Trump era, too? Do you think we were even listening to what we perceived as his inveterate drivel? We weren’t! And we’re proud of it! So who cares about today’s embitterment? It’s tit for tat ...
And yes, Trump’s presidency was indeed assailed as illegitimate from the word go, but on grounds thoroughly sifted and stomped over. After all the expense vouchsafed on the lengthy Mueller inquiry, and precious time (as Covid hit hard) devoted to the first impeachment try, little that was substantive emerged.
In the present case, by contrast, only a lunatic or bigot would deny that there were at least a few probable cases of electoral fraud, given those myriad mail-in ballots, certain well-paid counters without the best, most objective interests at heart and, yes, computer systems with obvious and perhaps sought-after “flaws” (a.k.a. algorithms). Again, Biden should cop to at least some of that and try to remedy this situation for the future. Then people on all sides of the spectrum might hopefully see him as fairer, and more worthy of the high office he now holds.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
