This fall there are many avenues of voting that will be available to all registered voters and, because I believe so strongly in the power of our electoral process, I want to make sure you are aware of the options available to you and have time to decide how you will cast your vote. This November’s election is one of the most important elections in recent history, and your participation is vital.
Early voting sites: Starting on Oct. 24, this is a process that allows registered voters to go to a designated early voting poll site in their home county to cast their vote in-person up to 10 days before the general election, which will be held on Nov. 3. Please be sure to check with your local board of elections (contact information is found below) to make sure you know the correct location of early polling sites.
Regular poll sites: On Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election Day, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can vote in person at your regular poll site. To find your regular polling place, contact your county board of elections or go to: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/. To ensure your safety, as well as the safety of others, please be sure to wear a mask and follow social distancing. It would be a good idea to try to show up at less busy times to avoid crowds, as well.
Absentee voting by mail: Alternatively, you can vote this November by mail. Traditionally, this process has been reserved for those who have been out-of-town on Election Day or are sick or homebound; however, because of COVID-19, I voted in favor of a new law that allows anyone to obtain an absentee ballot during the pandemic. This process has been made even easier with the creation of an online portal application process on the state BOE website: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/. You can also learn more about the process on their website, or by contacting your county BOE where you can also obtain applications for absentee ballots. If you plan to vote by mail, I encourage you to complete and send in your absentee ballot application immediately to allow enough time for the BOE to process your request.
Another way you can participate in our election this November is to sign up to work as a poll worker. This is a paid position and an extremely important position in our civic process. As a poll worker, you will be responsible for helping to ensure the integrity of our election. Not only will you be paid for the hours worked during the election, but also for your training, and you will be placed in your home county. Poll workers are in high need, so please consider applying with your local BOE to fill this crucial role. Learn more here: https://www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworker.html.
No matter which method you choose to cast your ballot, the important thing is that you do vote by whichever way you feel is safest and most comfortable. If you have any questions about voting options, polling sites or absentee voting or would like to become a poll worker, you can contact the Niagara County Board of Elections at (716) 438-4040 or https://elections.niagara.ny.us/
New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, represents the 144th Assembly District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.