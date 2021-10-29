Memories of a tragedy in North Tonawanda never fade

I was a young-ish reporter 28 year ago at the Tonawanda News. I had written about a lot of events. A collision of two A-10 Warthogs over the Town of Wells in Hamilton County. The collapse of the Schoharie Creek Bridge on the Thruway. The shooting of David Carlson and Bill Dillemuth on Kraus Road in Clarence (Dillemuth did not survive) and a host of other big stories.
Usually, when a teenager turns up missing, there is some logical explanation. One that comes to mind was the daughter of a prominent Clarence resident who disappeared for an extended period. There were flyers and search parties and of course accusations that police didn’t take the case seriously enough. Eventually, it came out that she had fled her faithful Catholic family to terminate an inconvenient pregnancy in Florida.
With that background, when Mandy Steingasser was reported missing, I did what any mildly gristled newsroom vet would do: Acted compassionately toward her friends and family and listened to the North Tonawanda Police Department where the assumption was there would be a logical, not tragic, explanation.
Then time passed and her body was found by fall mushroom hunters adjacent to Blunt Nose Springs Road, next to the since-renamed Bond Lake Park.
Almost immediately, police identified the last person with whom she was seen alive as a person of interest. Det. Capt. Gabe DiBernardo, Det. Glenn Gardener and Det. Tom Snopkowski, among others, spoke openly about that young man, Joseph Belstadt.
As time went on, they never seemed to have enough evidence to present to a grand jury. I remember specifically a controversy over the vehicle Belstadt was driving that night. He gave permission for it to be searched. Evidence was produced. Belstadt’s attorneys argued it was inadmissible because the car belonged to his grandmother. He could not consent to the search.
Belstadt had a reputation. The police knew him as a troubled youth. He could be charming and manipulative but a little scary at the same time. His childhood included a stay in a juvenile facility where he was, to say the least, a handful.
A few years passed when in 1996 he was in trouble again, this time for smearing paint on a prized Corvette to make it easier to discreetly transport after stealing, and eventually torching, it and earning time in county jail.
I never forgot his name and always thought her parents Richard and Loraine Steingasser, as well as those cops, deserved a better fate.
I moved on from newsrooms sometime about 2000, though I kept writing columns. Some time later I began blogging just to keep my voice fresh. I studied, got my financial services licenses and changed careers. Eventually, I built and sold a practice and found my way back here.
When Mandy died my wife and I had one son and lived in a two-family home we owned in Clarence. In time, we had another son and moved to two different homes. I tucked away the memory of Mandy’s high school picture, a slight smile and a red background, some sort of turtleneck and a vest.
Over the years, various media outlets would do updates. Inevitably, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office would explain they couldn’t present to a grand jury without a solid chance of an indictment and conviction because, unless you get new evidence, there is only one swing allowed. To take a second is to subject the suspect to double jeopardy and remove his presumption of innocence. You can’t claim fraud and ask for a recount just because you don’t like the results of the election.
I used to have a two-wheel drive Ford F-150. I would loan it to friends and family and maintain minimal insurance. Inevitably, at my Clarence home, it would get stuck in the mud. Such was the case in March or so of 2018 as I used it to lug ash wood from diseased trees from front to backyard. I called AAA of Western and Central New York. A 40-something driver carefully and professionally pulled my truck free. He was exceedingly polite, obsequious even, almost too interested to the point I thought maybe I should talk to him about financial planning and sell him life insurance. He drove away. I didn’t give it another thought.
Then a few weeks later, news of Belstadt’s arrest hit the Buffalo News. I took one look at the photo and realized he had been the ever-so-charming driver who pulled my truck free. My face went white. Not only was I sure it was him but I was positive he recognized my name and turned on the charm.
In that charm lies the question: Did he do it? If he did, will he be slick enough to convince the jury otherwise? Twenty-eight years is a long time. Personal feelings and Mandy’s memory aside, conviction will be hard to win. Even so, for the memory of Mandy and all the children who leave without a chance to say a goodbye, I am glad to see the trial.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at 282-2311, extension 2250, or joe.genco@lockportjournal.com.
