Having been a cashier I joke about "thievin' season," the time starting between Halloween and Thanksgiving that ends a little after the New Year. Merchandise gets tucked into pockets, backpacks and handbags, and food leaves the store in customers' stomachs. Although I gave thievery a frivolous name, the cost to retailers is seriously high. Years ago I read that for every $1 of stolen merchandise, the store must sell $100 in goods to make up the difference.
While I waited on one lady, a person "helped" me bag her six-packs of cola, which were only bagged when a customer requested it. He also helped himself to the bank envelope in her open handbag while leaning across to bag the cola. His interference annoyed me, so I looked away rather than glare at him. I did not see him stealing, but security did. The thief ran away. The lady got her groceries because the theft was verified by security cameras and the store gave her the groceries, so the joy of her holiday meal was not stolen.
Ladies, it's a good idea to use a carabiner (cheap) or the cart's baby seat belt to secure a purse from theft (expensive).
Another customer tucked groceries under a heavy jacket in the baby seat of the cart. The only reason he paid was my stare at the food. I was afraid of him. He was a nasty customer, complaining, swearing if he disliked a price, and demanding we use expired coupons. His "ho ho ho I missed this" was in no way like Santa's. The goodwill of the season missed his heart by miles.
That goodwill seems to be ignored by many more people every year. There are far too many frowns. Adult shoppers ram carts where they want to go while saying "sorry" or "excuse me" with obvious hypocrisy. What they mean is "get outta my way." They also berate cashiers for items not found, the speed of the line, and other problems the cashier can do nothing about. If another customer is slow in the line, the cashier would be rude to tell them to hurry up.
I am not a patient woman. I want my groceries packed in the order I wish to unpack them. I do not want perishables buried beneath non-perishables, and meat must be exclusively in its own bag. I never again want tainted food to make me horribly and messily ill. Besides, I can bully the self-checkout to relieve any real or perceived indignities and the machine will not have a less happy day because of my ill humor!
When I cashiered, a fellow employee waited on a mean martinet of a man who gave orders as if he were her drill sergeant, treated her as if she were stupid, and raised his voice ever louder. Aside from being rude this was degrading and humiliating. There were many people watching this and most looked like they did not like his behavior. When there was a lull, I stepped over and whispered that some people are such bad customers, that's why they are called "Cuss-tomers"! The cashier cracked up and we shared it with all the other cashiers. It eased the seasonal pressure immensely.
I do not wish to be a Cuss-tomer. I try to thank customer service people, apologize if I'm foggy, and if I feel I've been snippy, I say that I'm sorry if I've been abrupt. I do not want to be the sort that customer service people think "glad not to be that Cruella deVille's housekeeper" or "thank my lucky, lucky stars I'm not married to him!"
I also do not want surprises from people who are working. Very few cashiers will purposely put your bread under the canned goods or squeeze the fruit or eggs as they bag them. But beware, Cuss-tomer: They are out there!
• • •
During Thanksgiving, there is no controversy about the season's greeting. "Happy Thanksgiving." Easy. Cheerful. So nice to say it and not have dispute. But of Christmas, the holiday of goodwill, cheer and joy, what do we get? Political correctness demanding that we say "happy holidays" at the store. When we did so, I was not the only cashier who was harangued for avoiding the word "Christmas" in public. One customer told me I wasn't a Christian if I didn't say "Merry Christmas."
I will, now that I have my freedom of speech back — until the legislators make a divisive law against it — say "Merry Christmas." I am sharing, with a smile, the love behind the Christmas Baby's birth, because smiles and good wishes matter.
And if someone is offended by this, remember: You can wish me Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukah, Happy Solstice, even Merry Mithras day (which I believe is a gory bull-killing religion from Roman times) and, if you sound like you mean it in a good way, to cheer people, it is acceptable.
With all the tension and the rush — seating this uncle away from that other uncle for the sake of peace, the worries of gift appropriateness, oh! where's the dreidel? who's bringing the Kwanzaa table cloth? — and everything else that can dim the holidays, we do not need cranky cashiers or Cuss-tomers.
Wish me Happy or Merry or Blessed anything and I'll take it in good faith you mean well, and savor the way it warms my heart.
Merry Everything and to all a good life.
Nan Hassall resides in Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.