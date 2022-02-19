More Americans wanted

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.