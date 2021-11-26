More on the math behind independent living

Everyone talks of The Great Resignation, with a record 4.4 million leaving their jobs in September, but the U.S. Department of Labor cites that 6.5 million were hired in September, over 2 million more than those that bowed out. However, even massive hiring doesn’t mean that many businesses are no longer hurting for workers.
One group of people and agencies that were desperate to fill positions long before anyone heard of coronaviruses still are: people with disabilities and the elderly who need personal care aides for the daily living tasks that enable them to live in the community, outside congregate living facilities like nursing homes that we’ve heard so much about of late. (Does the phrase “super-spreader” ring a bell?)
In reviewing the impact of this issue from just one agency’s perspective in Niagara County, we see that 240 individuals are eligible to receive home care. Now, most of the managed care organizations, along with NYS Medicaid, will only reimburse a wage that is equal to the local minimum wage ($12.50 per hour) with a 21% fringe benefit package. However, those working for most organizations in our state enjoy a 25% to 35% fringe while state and federal fringe packages are much higher.
Now the people who need this in-home care are the people we love, our parents, children, and friends; yet we are forced to pay minimum wage while nursing home care is being reimbursed a multiple of that amount. The New York State Department of Health estimates that the annual cost of maintaining people in nursing homes in this region is about $124,000 per year — more than three times the total cost of the various supports for community living.
Now a number of these people are not able to stay in their homes and are forced into nursing homes because they are not able to hire many PAs at this wage of $12.50 per hour. And because of not finding enough people to fill these slots, those 240 people in need of in-home care are having to live on 75% of the workforce they need to stay safe and healthy, even though many of these folks have been taxpayers for their entire life. This local agency can only achieve a 1 to 1 ratio of consumers to their personal in-home health care aides, where statistics state that that ratio should be 1 to 2, forcing many people to give up their quality of life just to stay alive.
There may be some hope on the horizon. Last March, legislators in the New York State Senate and Assembly introduced Fair Pay for Home Care bills (S. 5374 and A. 6329, respectively) which would increase the base pay for home care aides to 150% of the regional minimum wage, or $18.75 per hour, locally — more than some of the fast-food businesses. But both bills are still in committee and could use a bit of a push to get them onto the floor of each house for consideration.
In the Western New York area, these bills are promoted by a grassroots coalition of 13 community organizations, including the Niagara Falls branch of NAACP and Independent Living of Niagara County, two state elected leaders, and a college medical educator and former member of the state Board of Regents who has a women’s health radio show on a local station.
If you have a personal story about the home care crisis that you are willing to share with Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, here is an online form, courtesy of the NY Caring Community: https://www.nycaringmajority.org/.
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
