Besieged financial counselors across New York state, and more specifically here in Western New York, applauded Governor Hochul’s recent State of the State address. After spending the past two years helping residents attain their best versions of financial security, they fully empathize with the many Western New York residents who are suffering. They are our neighbors, friends, family … and us.
The Governor’s plans provide the much needed boost that will help local residents and provide employees in financial counseling roles some vital rejuvenation. Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) believes that this new emphasis will expand access to the economic prosperity that has eluded too many.
As Hochul stated, “Rebuilding New York requires improving the long-term financial health and resilience of all, especially those living in the historically underserved communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. So many New Yorkers are burdened with debt, including student debt and medical debt … they often face abusive and punitive practices that lead to increased and undeserved financial pressure.”
The most impactful newly announced plans are to strengthen the statewide Office of Financial Inclusion and Empowerment and invest in effective student debt assistance programs.
Funding and staffing the statewide Office of Financial Inclusion and Empowerment will strengthen the office and promote the financial health of New York state residents. The Governor asks that CCCS and other community organizations lead new financial education and outreach programs for underserved and vulnerable communities. CCCS has been doing this since 1965 and will continue to link individuals to the services, products and tools that enable them to financially thrive. CCCS will further advance the goals of the office by connecting New Yorkers to support and recovery programs available, such as Homeowner Assistance Fund grants available to homeowners who fell behind on mortgage payments, property taxes, or water or sewer.
The State of the State address promised other helpful reforms, especially by pledging to invest in effective student debt assistance programs. Student loans pose a big problem for families across the state. At the current time, 2.4 million New Yorkers have outstanding student loans totaling more than $90 billion combined. And with just about 70% of college graduates leaving school with student loan debt, (45% of 18- to 35-year olds in New York state) it is certain that student loans will continue to be part of the landscape for much of the Western New York community. Last year, the average per person debt was $35,397 and the typical monthly payment was $393 per month.
CCCS is the only provider of student loan counseling in the Western New York region and has worked with hundreds of area residents struggling with debt over the past several years. Many individuals with student loans feel overwhelmed with anxiety and fear. CCCS specifically designed its program to meet the needs of this ever growing population segment. Hochul’s vow to invest in effective student debt assistance programs through nonprofit partners like CCCS will deliver the hands-on help that New Yorkers really need.
Noelle Carter is the president and CEO of Buffalo-based Consumer Credit Counseling Service.
