This summer I was one of a group of Niagara County college students to benefit from a summer worker-ship through the Grigg Lewis Foundation. In my case that meant working with the Mental Association in Niagara County (MHA) here in Lockport. The program I worked with is called Compeer Niagara, a non-profit, volunteer-based program. It serves adults and children who have a mental health diagnosis and limited social support. Its goal is to improve the quality of life and self-esteem of its participants through social inclusion.
My internship allowed me to meet and work with so many people in our community. It included a great amount of time planning events and running them. The events are incredibly important to the participants, both adults and young people. It gives them a chance to socialize and be active out in their community. It is also a chance for everyone to have fun!
This summer’s events included a women’s tea party and a men’s game afternoon. In July we went on a comedy cruise on the Niagara River with Niagara Cruises. Sometimes things don’t go according to plan but work out just fine anyway. When the expected comedians didn’t show up, one of our program participants saved the day by performing his own stream of jokes for everyone and we all had a great time.
Over the summer I had great conversations with some of the participants and got to learn a little bit about them. One woman makes beautiful jewelry, especially necklaces, and every time I saw her she would show me the new necklaces she had made. I went on a short walk with another member and we went down to the locks and watched someone on a paddle board go through. I enjoyed every conversation and meeting.
Back in June, Compeer Niagara had its annual picnic, which is one of the biggest events of the year. This event combines both the youth and adults in the program. This year it was held at Wilson Tuscarora State Park. There was food, drinks, a fire to make s’mores, and fun lawn games.
Tuesdays were Park Days, where we met the kids (ages 12-16) at Day Road Park.
The kids also meet weekly at an event called The Couch, where they can come and play games, do crafts, and socialize in the MHA’s Pine Street office. This happens every Wednesday throughout the year.
One teen in the program loved quizzing us on all sorts of things like states, capitals, flags, countries, wonders of the world, etc. I have never met someone who knows as much as he does about geography. I do not think I will ever know any of the flags as well as he does.
There were a couple other teen participants with whom I played card games such as Rummy, Garbage, and UNO. Some of these card games were games I did not know about and now I have taught them to my family as well.
Last week was my last Couch Day and it was a good day. We all went to the Palace theater to watch the movie “Elemental” and went back to the office for pizza dinner. I will admit there were moments when I thought I was going to go deaf from the amount of noise of every single person talking or more like yelling over each other. But it was a blast and I will miss Wednesdays at The Couch very much.
I am very grateful to have been able to be part of such an important program for the summer. This was not only an internship but a chance for me to be able to explore potential career paths that I might want to take in the future. I feel like there is an excessive amount of pressure these days on young people about deciding what we want to do with our lives. Everyone gets asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?”
A couple of years ago I knew the exact answer to that question. It turns out that is no longer the case. But this has shown me that it is OK for plans to change. I know that I will figure it out and eventually do something that feels right and is fulfilling. In a way, not knowing is somewhat liberating because I get to discover and learn so many new things that I never would have been able to do had my original plan worked out.
The Mental Health Association and Compeer Niagara are doing great work. Compeer Niagara is a program that I hope to be able to come back to and continue to be a part of when I can. If you think you or someone you know would benefit from a program like this, you can visit their website at www.mhanc.com and click on the Compeer tab, or call the office at 716-433-3780. Volunteers for the program are also always welcome. If you do get the chance to be a part of this program, I hope you enjoy it as much as I did!
Mariana Shultz is a 2021 honors graduate of Lockport High School who’s beginning her junior year at SUNY Geneseo later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.