Need a break from it all? Start with a trash bag

The inactivity prompted by the pandemic has forced Americans, many of them, toward anxiety, sloth, and since bubble sport has begun, that time-tested, low-impact experience of butt in couch, face aimed at television.
It leads to notice that one area after another in the house needs cleaning, painting, new furniture or some similar resolution of the disorder. Decluttering, it’s been coined. While it may not be a uniquely American phenomenon, it is we who require it. Perfected it. Figured out how to make money from it, be it selling all that stuff on eBay or Etsy, sending it to a charity for a tax deduction or joining a decluttering industry providing guilt, followed by action and then resolution.
With houses too large or with families suddenly too small, many Americans have room for “all their stuff” until they run out of room. Then they think for a while about a purging. Then they begin a purging. My own recent experience with this has yielded clothes I would not be caught in and don’t fit anyway, material for activities I have long since abandoned and shreddable receipts dating to 1994 from stores no longer extant. Want to know what I bought from Hens & Kelly, a long time ago?
I am not proud of this. Wallowing in the detritus of one person’s life is not nostalgic. It offers shame, plenty of it, and a feeling that a lifelong regimen of “keeping busy” should be tempered by the occasional riddance of personal goods, ephemera and scrap from the bygone era.
Robin Williams famously observed that “Cocaine is God's way of telling you that you are making too much money.” Well, how does He/She/It feel about a society which needs a cathartic and regular throw-away session, the way psychiatrists recommend methods of diverting a patient from self-destructive memory?
It is indeed throw-away season, because we are at home, bored, harboring culpability regarding conditions of inertness and rather desperately seeking something akin to good feelings. We cannot blow horns to honor front-line nurses forever, and many of our favorite causes — climate change, educating our children — are in eclipse for the moment.
Public Works departments report increased loads in garbage pickups, as do Goodwill and other charitable groups willing to separate the reusable from the trash. This may accelerate whatever attention is paid to “retro” inclinations, which I understand has now reached the 1980s. Whatever was trendy in those days is now somebody’s idea of hip, by those who can overcome inertia and the magnetic pull of the couch. Anyone need a Jane Fonda workout tape, in VHS format?
I suspect this country is getting bored with the pandemic. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay out of crowds and you’re a survivor. OK, what’s next?
Peering past the television to note that a cabinet in another room is where the liquor, and not the magazines, should go, that’s what, and it prompts visits to Home Depot or Lowe’s – two enterprises which are doing very well at the moment — for supplies. The paring-down conversion thus begins. Americans become handy with hammers and screwdrivers again. The trash bags pile up.
There may be a spiritual element of sorts in all of this. Tossing a lifetime’s worth of intimate nonsense, generally reserved for a person’s death “and we were cleaning out her house,” can be regarded as a purification ritual. Societies long under historical and archeological study have featured plenty of those. Ours involve Hefty bags and walks down the driveway, the night before the garbage trucks arrive, as elements of ours.
The result is that we trip over fewer things in our homes, our meals are not impacted by piles of days-old incoming mail, and we can breathe more easily. When I park my car in a parking lot, I note the condition of the interior of the car parked next to me, and a quick and cursory look through the window suggests I can divine that driver’s lifestyle by the amount of clutter therein. In a society in which some people regard their car as just another room in the house, well…
You get involved in this frenzy of decluttering and reorganizing, and you become a proselytizer. One corner of my domain is now orderly, so everyone should endeavor toward something similar. It’s why “lifestyle experts” — that’s a career — have uniformly bland ideas which generally involve the purchase of new furniture, or at the least, decorative storage boxes.
Personally, I have lately adhered to a technique I call “Save it or screw it” — two piles, ready for further investigation — but have not yet come up with a way to monetize it.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
