As many people know, the latest restrictions passed by the New York State Legislature on those who have concealed carry weapon permits take effect on Sept. 1. Because of this new law, the county pistol permit office has been overwhelmed with many questions from current permit holders and received an unprecedented number of new applications for processing. As of Thursday, over the past nine days the pistol permit office had accepted 700 new applications, compared to 1,429 applications in all of 2021.
I want to acknowledge and thank the pistol permit office staff for their efforts to process this voluminous paperwork, and let those who have waited in long lines to submit their applications know that we appreciate their patience.
So far, we know change is coming on Sept. 1, but in many regards exactly what that change will be is still up in the air. I'm part of the Statewide County Clerks Association, and I sit on the association's pistol permit committee. I can tell you that county clerks across the state are trying to coordinate and talk through what the process is going to look like moving forward. The only thing I am sure about right now is that there is going to be considerably more paperwork and supporting documentation that will be required to submit a pistol permit application.
We are also very concerned about how we are going to communicate the new mandates to current permit holders so they can stay in compliance. Indeed, we have also been receiving a great number of questions from pistol permit holders, many of which are very specific to their individual permit. While we are trying our best to answer these questions, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that those on the front lines of the permit process — county clerks and the sheriff's office — simply have not been provided the information to answer these questions. And yes, that is very frustrating. But I can promise you that as we get more information, we will be sure to get it out to the public.
I want to stress one thing that we do know. The way that the law is written, under the new training requirements, every pistol permit issued before Sept. 1, 2022, will now have a requirement for 16 hours of safety course classroom instruction and two hours of live fire before that permit can be recertified. Plus, under the new law, recertification is now required every three years instead of the previous five-year requirement under the SAFE Act.
These additional requirements will be placing a huge burden on both permit holders and our county clerks' offices throughout the state which simply do not have the staff to handle the extra paperwork that accompanies these new mandates. And of course, there is always a cost that comes with more bureaucracy and red tape. The state legislation, not surprisingly, is silent on this issue, but you can pretty much assume that this will once again be an unfunded state mandate passed on to Niagara County taxpayers.
For now, as your Niagara County Clerk, once again, I am advising people seeking a pistol permit to apply under the current rules. I know that the lines and the wait time are long, but do not let that stop you from exercising your Second Amendment rights. The downstate legislators who rushed through this poorly drafted legislation, along with Governor Hochul, are hoping that if they put up enough hurdles, people will simply stop applying. Let's all pray together that the courts will find this awful law unconstitutional. In the meantime, be sure to stay informed.
