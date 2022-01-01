New Year's reassurance

We made it America. We made it to the end of another year. Despite the challenges of the transforming global pandemic, rising interest rates, political gridlock, racial unrest, domestic terror, road/airport rage, climate change and more — we made it. Today the calendar changes to 2022.
I admit that this second decade of the 21st century has not begun with the joy, delight, peace, goodness, excitement and wonder that I had anticipated and hoped for in 2020. With all that we as citizens of the world have been through, in the last two years, it’s no wonder people are experiencing new levels of anxiety, depression, rage, uncertainty and fear. It’s a small wonder that people are going through these emotions at younger and younger ages. When I read some of the lyrics written and sung by some of today’s top young recording artists, sometimes I’m shocked. Sometimes, I’m sadden by the fact that some so young have already experienced such darkness and sorrow before they’ve reached their 30th birthday. Mostly, I’m moved to pray.
As a child of God, I refuse to jump onto the ‘wagon of despair’ as it rolls downhill into next year. I refuse to float on the ‘river of denial’ as reality swirls around me. Instead, I choose to magnify the Lord, and believe in his truth. I choose to embrace the Creator of all time and eternity and trust Him to hold, heal, protect and direct the paths before me, as we walk into another new year.
What we reflect on can dominate our thoughts, feelings, words and actions. I invite you to reflect on what God’s word says:
Psalm 46
“God is our refuge and strength,
A very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear,
Even though the earth be removed,
And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;
Though its waters roar and be troubled,
Though the mountains shake with its swelling.
There is a river whose streams shall make glad the city of God,
The holy place of the tabernacle of the Most High.
God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved;
God shall help her, just at the break of dawn…..
The Lord of hosts is with us;
The God of Jacob is our refuge.
Come, behold the works of the Lord,
Who has made desolations in the earth.
He makes wars cease to the end of the earth;
He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two;
He burns the chariot in the fire.
Be still, and know that I am God;
I will be exalted among the nations,
I will be exalted in the earth!
The Lord of hosts is with us;
The God of Jacob is our refuge”.
“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
— Isaiah 41:10
“Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
— Joshua 1:9
“The eternal God is your refuge, And underneath are the everlasting arms.”
— Deuteronomy 33:27
Trust in God, and have a Happy 2022!
Jackie Davis is an experienced Inspirational Vocalist, Musician & Music Instructor. Her column typically appears in the Union Sun & Journal every other Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.