Upon writing this, the 2023-2024 state budget is more than three weeks late. This is completely unacceptable, and the lack of transparency as three people (the governor, speaker of the Assembly and Senate majority leader) all from the same party negotiate in a room behind closed doors remains very frustrating to citizens and legislators alike.
I’d like to provide all of you some basic facts. The state budget has risen $56 billion over the past four years (all of which I have voted against) since the downstate-driven majorities have taken complete control of state government. This amount is more than the total overall budgets of 34 states. The proposed Executive Budget for this year is $227 billion, the one-house Assembly budget is $233 billion (which I voted against) and with the $236 billion one-house Senate budget, it’s likely the final negotiated budget will exceed $230 billion. That would be more than the states of Florida and Texas combined.
The state debt is also $66 billion — second only to the state of California. And when you add all the state public authorities’ debt, it reaches $329 billion. New York’s overall tax climate is ranked 49th out of 50, last out of 50 states for excessive personal income taxes and 49th for property taxes. This amount of state spending, debt and taxation is quite frankly reckless and unsustainable.
Sadly, New Yorkers know this and are leaving in droves. For the second year in a row, New York is No. 1 in population loss. About 180,000 residents left just last year — that’s almost 431,000 people in a two-year period. At the same time, tax-friendly states like Texas and Florida are gaining from our losses. Texas gained 471,000 new residents. Florida’s population increased by 1.9%.
These are some of the reasons, along with growing crime, why one in four New Yorkers wants to move out of state, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll from April. Further, 27% of those polled plan to leave within five years and another 31% plan to retire out of state.
Part of what is delaying this year’s budget by the downstate-driven majorities is an increase in the minimum wage, a proposed 25-cent delivery fee on all packages to your home or business, and a 50-cent fee per Uber and Lyft ride.
Enough is enough already! New Yorkers are simply being nickel-and-dimed to death with taxes and fees, and just can’t afford it anymore. As I have said time and time again, this budget should prioritize a back-to-basics plan focusing on workforce development, infrastructure and education, and eliminate wasteful and duplicate spending.
Please know that I will continue opposing a reckless spending train that will eventually drive New York right off the cliff.
