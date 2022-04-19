New York's budget 'path' is unsustainable

Sadly, this year’s state budget process turned out like so many others as it increased spending and debt, was nine days late, negotiated in secret by three people in a room or by Zoom, and literally passed in the middle of the night. For these reasons and more, I voted against the entire state budget.
Crafted by one party rule and the downstate driven legislative majorities, this $220.5 billion budget is not sustainable and imposes record spending at the same time when people are leaving our state and those who can’t afford to move are barely scraping by. Huge increases in budgets, like the $42 billion we have seen in the last couple of years, as well as increased debt, drive up the cost of living and outmigration. It’s not responsible in the long term. More working New Yorkers are leaving, along with job creators and businesses who can’t afford New York state’s notoriously unfriendly business climate.
Combined, Florida and Texas spend less in their budgets than New York. Our debt is second only to California. New York leads the nation in population loss and remains in the lower rankings of states to do business in. As inflation and interest rates continue rising, New York should be tightening its belt by reducing spending and debt, and truly evaluating its priorities and investments, as we are doing in our households and businesses.
As your voice in Albany, I believe it’s my duty to stand up for my constituents against this bloated and unsustainable budget focused on downstate — but also to advocate for key reforms and priorities so Western New Yorkers receive needed changes and our fair share of funding in infrastructure, education and workforce development.
Though I could not support the budget in its entirety, I am pleased the following measures were included:
— Funding for programs like the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program as well as the $100 million Pave Our Potholes program.
— An important measure to ensure parity in billing ambulance services by our volunteer fire departments (the underlying bill which I proudly co-sponsored with Assembly Member Billy Jones).
— $2.7 million more for the Joseph P. Dwyer veterans peer counseling program, and inclusion of legislation I co-sponsored to create a Commission of Veterans Affairs.
— $5.5 million more for libraries.
— Increasing important Aid to Municipalities by $59.1 million and fully funding it across the state.
— Enhancing transparency and openness in our state economic projects by establishing a database of deals for the public inspection.
— Helping struggling small businesses like restaurants by making “alcohol to go” permanent.
However, considering the $220.5 billion price of this year’s budget, these initiatives are just a small fraction of what our state spends.
It’s time for our generation to address this out of control spending and to get back to the basics of properly investing in key infrastructure, public safety and education. The current budgetary path is not sustainable and that’s why I voted no.
Mike Norris, R-Lockport, represents the 144th Assembly District.
