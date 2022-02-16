News flash: As courtesy goes, so goes trust  

When I was ill, I became incapable of making a decision. The life I knew was slipping away. The last thing I lost was my freedom. But there was a better time …
In 1990, I had the opportunity to become a journalist — more importantly, a paid writer. I was hired by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Within my first two weeks, I made 99 mistakes in spelling, in fact, in … well, every mistake anyone could make with the alphabet. The editor, Dan Kane, said “one more” and I was out.
One day, I became the news. I was talking with school board member Jerry Sacca. We were next to a tall can of discarded records. Idly flipping through top sheets, I met Jerry’s eyes as we both shook our heads at the waste.
The next morning, Tom Prohaska reported on WLVL-AM that I had been seen “going through the garbage” by teachers’ union rep Gary Terwilliger, also my neighbor on Regent Street. At the time, the teachers were not happy we were reporting on “secret” contract negotiations. I had never been “on” the news before.
Later, a guy from nearby Pendleton killed 168 people in the Oklahoma City bombing. He wasn’t talking, but I was, to everyone from CNN to the Sunday Times of London. I got to know three sides of news: reporting, witnessing, and “the day-to-day” of being a practitioner with three main responsibilities: listening, writing and returning calls.
Calls were a responsibility.
The job made me responsible, counted upon, and, in most cases, trusted. There was no “fake news,” as Trump calls it, then, not from my desk. When a source, a witness or anyone called a news department, we were a type of first responder, fulfilling our duty as trusted media, whether it was for a local newspaper or for CNN.
Today there are reasons so few seem to trust the news. One is reporters who fail to return calls or emails, even to reject a story. Reporters who hide from responsibility (interacting with the public), encourage mistrust, not only in themselves but also in our democratic experiment.
Why are Trump and Tucker Carlson so popular? I know that Carlson has trust because I’ve spoken with his producer, Justin Wells. I found Justin’s cell number and nearly fell on the floor when he answered. Imagine that! Some responsibility! I don’t agree with Carlson’s politics, but the answered call impressed me enough to put it here in this column.
The other reason so few trust the ubiquitous “media” (broad brush) is because of folks like Stephen Glass who, instead of being responsible or ethical, simply invented source-less stories for The New Republic. It’s easier, until you’re discovered, to write fiction rather than fact. As history has shown, Glass was not alone.
So, a growing distrust is a cancer. Dan Kane would have fired me if I’d failed, routinely, to return calls. Our office phones had no voicemail — voicemail is a cancer when ignored. We had to answer. We did. A lot of today’s reporters tell you answering is a burden because they are busy. What they mean is they don’t talk to “loonies.” This I do not have to explain.
Thus, the explosion of social media and its fact-destroying, fiction-creating “news.”
Up until 2011, people answered phones. As a budding communications director, I scheduled a topical author on two national morning shows, with 10 minutes between each call. Today, the same task is impossible. No one answers. No one — OK, maybe one or two — returns calls or emails.
I have media superstars who know who they are — they return emails, calls. I miss the days when anyone, anywhere, answered. I delight when I see an answered email, though 90% of the time it’s an instant “I’ll be out of the office until” whenever “automatic reply.”
The “no reply” is now viewed as a decision. The decision is “no, you are not important enough to us to deserve a written or verbal rejection.”
Remember my illness?
If the public is no longer important, we, as readers, viewers, and listeners must decide if we are important to advertisers. They will be disappointed to hear that we are not important to sponsors. Advertisers have a better record when it comes to returning calls.
Funny. The email replies we receive today are lightning-fast when the first responder is not there. Funny, sad. As circulation, viewer, and listener numbers decrease, those we counted upon may never be here again.
That would leave us all ill, and incurable.
Brandon Stickney still tries to trust. Email him at brandonstickney95@gmail.com.
