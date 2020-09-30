Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.