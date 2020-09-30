Congratulations to the residents of Niagara County and Residents for Responsible Government, Inc. (RRG) for setting a national record in fending off a PCB and hazardous waste landfill.
To date, CWM Chemical Services has spent 20 years trying to site a new PCB and toxic waste landfill on property in the Towns of Lewiston and Porter. Applications typically take 2 years to process, not 20. From 2003-2014, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) held countless public meetings about CWM siting. Thousands of residents showed up again and again. It has, indeed, been a torrent of protest.
CWM ran out of landfill space in 2015 forcing operations to close. This brought toxic waste dumping in Niagara County to an end for the first time in 45 years. But CWM’s old application for a massive new 30-year landfill remains pending before the state.
When this fight began
CWM’s parent Waste Management, Inc. came to Niagara County in 1984. The typical landfill quickly morphed from 50,000 tons to 5,000,000 tons in 1991, taking in toxic waste from most of the U.S. as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.
A decade later, CWM applied to re-zone property for a 6,000,000-ton landfill. A 3-2 vote by the Town of Porter Board to approve rezoning in 2001 led to public outcry and the creation of RRG in response. This landfill decision remains pending with the state, now 20 years later.
New York doesn’t need PCB and toxic landfills
The DEC and EPA determined long ago there is no need to site new toxic waste landfill capacity. The industry reports up to 200 years of expansion capacity without CWM.
In the 5 years since CWM closed, not one New York business has offered concerns to regulators. Most of the 16 remaining hazardous waste landfills in the U.S. have access to rail and are in the desert, remote from people, schools, and groundwater, unlike CWM.
Tens of thousands of toxic trucks came to Niagara County each year, until CWM’s last landfill closed in 2015.
Farms, tourism and economic development
No other county in New York if not the nation has a name more widely recognized than “Niagara.”
We are not Vegas. When a problem happens here, it’s more likely to go viral, such as the sewage filter backwash visible in the Niagara River. This brought us a visit from Governor Cuomo.
The New York Times wrote an article about former CWM landfill operations called, “The Other Side of Love Canal.” What could be more detrimental to competing for tourists than reamplifying the stigma of Love Canal with news of a toxic waste landfill?
Experts tell us that in the growing age of social media, any toxic association could damage marketing of Niagara County fruit and wine products, whether real or perceived.
And how many Erie County home buyers skip Niagara Realtors when they read about CWM?
As a retired business banker I can say CWM’s purported economic impact is, in a word, phony. It overstates supposed benefits by perhaps tenfold, before subtracting the losses to our local economy from CWM’s unique stigma.
Watching the hen house
Many DEC staff assessments of CWM impacts to air, soil and water have been rejected by federal agencies, not just by our State and County Departments of Health. Independent technical experts engaged by the County found numerous problems at CWM that DEC missed or ignored.
CWM applications admit it would discharge more PCBs into the Niagara River each year, after telling the public otherwise for decades.
CWM’s own air emissions model forecasts pollutants the agencies consider unsafe in any concentration. Covid-19 woefully reminds us how potent bad air can be
A powerful lobby
CWM parent Waste Management, Inc. of Houston, Texas has $15 billion a year in revenue.
When CWM applications ran into trouble, more than $100,000 poured into county political coffers over several years. Many of their political friends have since been indicted by a grand jury.
Waste Management sponsors a local cable cooking show bearing company ads and its logo and is hosted by CWM’s own spokeswoman.
CWM erroneously told Town officials I worked for their competitors. CWM friends tried to infiltrate or criticize RRG publicly, only to be rebuffed by facts.
We are not the only victims. Fox News in Texas reported Waste Management secretly funded a group to oppose a $110 million superfund cleanup the company was liable for.
The state has been unfair
In 1987, New York enacted legislation under then Gov. Mario Cuomo to prohibit the siting of commercial PCB and hazardous waste landfills in the same part of the state, over and over. Niagara is the only New York county ever to host such a facility.
To date, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not heeded his father’s landmark fairness provision in law for Niagara County.
DEC paid an outside firm $500,000 to help process CWM permits too large and complex for the agency to manage. Yet the public has had to bear the financial burden for experts to show where DEC has still failed to apply its own regulation.
When will the Cuomo Administration decide?
We hope, soon. A State Siting Board will determine whether it is “in the public interest” to reopen a national PCB landfill operation; 1) that has been closed for five years, 2) that the state says it doesn’t need, 3) that the county doesn’t want, 4) that admits it would discharge PCBs into the Niagara River and Lake Ontario, and 5) would release toxic treatment emissions near all public schools for two towns.
CWM only recently submitted its public interest case and cannot get its landfill approved unless the Cuomo Administration Siting Board considers the above, “in the public interest.”
Residents create change
The state is no longer taking public comments on CWM’s proposal, only the expert testimony RRG helps to fund. If you can, please go to RRG-WNY.com and contribute. Take part in the Niagara of change.
Amy Witryol resides in Lewiston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.