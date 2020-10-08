No further than I can throw them

It’s the one time, each year, in which my opinion is actually valued by people in the politics business. Other industries with a hand in my pocket need to constantly reinforce a message of their value to me — otherwise I’m sampling a new pizza shop, a new brand of toothpaste or a new friendly insurance carrier — but politicians can leave me alone until just before Election Day.
I do not get the idea that America’s best and brightest are going into politics these days. A single incident or cause can turn a normal person into a candidate, but it takes a member of a special breed to find one line of work and then repel any regular attempt to dislodge him or her.
I live in Western New York, which is nowhere near the state of North Carolina, but I find the Senate election down there fascinating. It currently pits Democrat Cal Cunningham, who this week “acknowledged and apologized for exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who is not his wife,” as Fox News put it, and incumbent Thom Tillis.
Tillis, as I understand it, is a proponent of, and piles-of-cash recipient from, large pharmaceutical companies, as well as a prominent acolyte of the Trump way of doing things. His most recent claim to fame is his acquisition of the novel coronavirus, presumably at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden meet-and-greet for the newest Supreme Court nominee, at which the Republican hierarchy behaved as though they were at a kissy-huggy family wedding reception.
Now, with no other available information, which of these two guys would deserve your vote? If the choice included “Neither, what’s wrong with these people?,” would that affect your decision?
Admittedly, I follow politics too closely, but it’s the ones who care the most who can identify, and worry about, the problems. No one knows the issues facing the Catholic Church better than a dedicated Catholic. The cloudy future of baseball is best understood by a serious baseball fan.
The solution is simple: Stop following politics, but that merely lets me and only me off the hook.
I note that it is becoming more common for television personalities to involve themselves in government. Television news reporters with fewer possibilities of promotion become political press secretaries, pundits without portfolio, “strategists” and even candidates for office. Sports is inherently competitive but those in that spot between news and show business are professionals in a line of work which can serve as a case study for the influx of cheaper-faster-newer personnel, and a little familiarity and name recognition goes a long way in an election.
Our current president is Example Number One. We may know him as a blowhard New York City billionaire, always ready for airtime to deliver a story, but most of America remembers him as a blowhard reality TV star on a long-running program in which he played the role of an all-business businessman who knew what he was doing.
A number of current politicians are lawyers who could not pass their state bar exam and thus turned their attention to making law. Granted, a lawmaker should know a few things about law, whether he follows the law or not, but I sense a change in the air.
The more a person appears on television, the more likely he or she could become a candidate for office. Again, it’s that familiarity thing. The guy currently hawking a product called My Pillow has made it clear where his political affections are — he’s a Trump enthusiast — and it would not surprise me if he entered some congressional race in his home state of Minnesota. He’s got the invited-into-your-living room friendliness, a political platform and likely some willing donors.
“Former television reporters” routinely run for office. The late Clip Smith ran for the Lockport mayoral post. An itinerant disc jockey named Shane Gibson, remembered as the “Cosmic Cowboy,” also ran for office in Niagara County.
You think you know, and more or less like, these people, and their presence on the campaign trail injects what some regard as glamor. Yeah, that’s what we need, more glamor.
What we need is a world in which appearing in the media does not necessarily imply trust. After losing two congressional races in Indiana, Mike Pence leveraged a conservative radio and television talk show into a victory and a seat in the House, then on to whatever it is he does now.
A great philosopher named W.C. Fields famously said he never votes for a candidate, only against them. He less famously suggested that politicians should settle matters in a wrestling ring, each armed with a sock filled with horse manure.
A great idea, as long as it’s not on television.
