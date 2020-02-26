Spring will soon be here and the seed and flower catalogs have started to arrive in the mail. It’s time to think about finally getting outdoors again. I am sure I am not the only one who loves spring, the season of rebirth.
When I walk outside in spring, I know my favorite season arrived. It's when the flowers start growing, the birds start singing and colors return to the landscape. The air smells fresh, buds appear on trees and the grass starts to grow after a long winter slumber.
I think that in winter a good number of people are in some kind of hibernation. I know I am. I go to bed earlier and stay in bed longer. What’s the point of being up? I can watch television just as easily in bed as I can in my living room. For a few months, at least, I just plod along waiting for warmer weather (and cursing the snow and cold); life becomes slower and I rarely ever see anyone walking outside.
In spring everything changes. I see neighbors that I haven’t seen for up to six months. Within the first few warm days, people seem to smile more, because we know that very soon it will be picnic, beach and dust-off-your-bike time.
Spring is neither too cold nor too hot; warm days give way to cool nights. The buds swell on trees and new leaves start to grow. The birds, so quiet during the winter, break into song. Bees buzz and race around looking for food. A gentle breeze begins to blow from the south, dispersing the sweet smell of flowers and making the air fragrant. Mosquitos and "no-see-ums" aren’t out yet, so you can sit outside without being bugged (pun intended).
Spring is the best season for so many reasons. You can go to a park and play with your kids or ride your bike, and you don’t have to wear a coat or a hat. You can play fetch with your dog or join a pick-up game of baseball. Think of the fun things that happen in spring, like April Fool’s Day and Easter.
In spring we are rewarded with an ever-increasing amount of daylight. Each day is a few minutes longer. And sunshine is the best therapy after a long, dreary winter. Science shows that sunlight exposure boosts our bodies' serotonin levels in the brain, causing us to feel happier. Sunlight also decreases our melatonin levels during the day and raises them at night, allowing for a better night’s sleep.
When spring comes and things warm up, migrating wildlife returns. I love watching the Canada geese flying overhead, returning from their winter vacation.
I also love spring vegetables: asparagus, peas, artichokes. I used to have a large garden and looked forward to cooking and eating beet and spinach thinnings. Those who like to forage can find edible dandelions, ramps or wild leeks, and even violets to sample.
Summer is hot and dusty. Fall is the rainy season when we face the ominous feeling that winter is almost upon us. But spring? We wait a long time for it, and for the outings that are only possible when the climate becomes mild again: picnics, playing sports and just relaxing outdoors. We feel renewed and this is the chief appeal of spring. The air and the earth are bursting with renewed life, giving us newfound hope and aspirations.
