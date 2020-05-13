NORB RUG: Get used to the 'new normal'

A pandemic occurs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when a new virus emerges to infect people and can spread between people sustainably. Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity to the new virus, it spreads worldwide.
I have noted during the months since Americans started self-quarantining that we, as a country, consist of two types of pandemic people: Those who follow The Rules and those who don’t. The non-followers obviously don’t care about their health, and that is their choice, but they are putting my health at risk also. You see, I am one of those “at risk” senior citizens with underlying health conditions.
This sci-fi scenario has affected the Rug family directly. My twin grandsons are now being home schooled. They don’t get to see their friends and have even missed their 9th birthday celebration. One granddaughter is graduating college and has been robbed of the honor of walking across the stage to receive her diploma after all her hard work. Another granddaughter is a senior in high school. She had the lead in the school musical that was canceled. She also has been denied her senior prom and a graduation ceremony. Fortunately, all their parents are working from home and I am thankful for that.
I miss being able to hug my grandchildren and give them some love. Face time on the computer is OK if they live far away, but all of them are in Western New York and a computer visit just doesn’t make it.
The hardest-hit areas of the country tend to be more compliant with social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer and all the other suggestions from CDC. People in areas with a lower infection or death rate might understandably be less compliant with government-ordered behavior modifications. All over the country, everybody wants to go back to normal, which means getting back to work and rebooting the economy. We just want to hug each other again, go out to dinner, see our friends and family and run to the store without having to suit up first.
From what I see, though, many Americans don’t plan to return to the old normal any time soon, if ever, no matter what the politicians say.
I, for one, will still participate in a modified self-quarantine after the “all clear” siren is blown.
Over the past few years I discovered that every time I went to a school concert, play or musical, I came down with a cold. I started calling the schools “germ factories” and spent quite a bit of time washing my hands every time I visited them. Long before the current crisis, I started washing, sanitizing and avoiding touching door handles in restaurants, etc., especially those that catered to children.
People who follow The Rules like I do, keeping six feet away from others, make me happy. I am eternally indebted to the people who are getting groceries for me and Donna and bringing us meals. We have four friends and relatives who shop for us. They all have a different store that they shop at and I appreciate their commitment to keeping us safe.
Then there are the others. These selfish rule breakers who think our national response to the virus has been overblown despite quite a bit of data that indicates social distancing helps to lessen contagion levels. They declare that they will continue with their daily activities with no changes. Some of them are convinced that the common reaction to the virus is nothing more than a plot by the media or liberals out to get Donald Trump. They don’t wear masks or gloves and they ignore CDC guidance. These idiots tend to follow others way too close, too.
I try to follow the rules, especially when it affects my health. I don’t smoke, I take my meds like I am supposed to and I don’t use illegal drugs. I sometimes change lanes while driving without hitting the blinker, I might throw a recyclable into the regular trash, I sometimes tear the tags off my mattress, but when it comes to plagues, I’m all in.
I’ve been following The Rules and I am unlikely to change that until I receive a COVID-19 vaccine. My friends and family agree with me. This most likely means that some of us will be wearing masks and gloves and masks for quite some time.
