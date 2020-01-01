NORB RUG: Got an opinion? Don't hold back!

We all have opinions about things and if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have much to write about. We typically have an assortment of personal feelings, and they can be formed with a complete lack of logic or reason that facts can never penetrate.
The process of repeatedly passing information from person to person can result in the unintentional formation of beliefs. Our minds are hard-wired to categorize information and create mental shortcuts. This helps us to organize knowledge using a minimum of mental effort. It also provides us with a needed sense of structure to cope with an otherwise messed-up world.
There are the famously opinionated “Monday morning quarterbacks” who will analyze every game and every play. They will tell you what the local sports team did wrong and how they would have played it. We have the Trump supporters and those who think he should be impeached. We have the religious people who know they are in the one faith that will get you to Jannah, Nirvana, Canaan, Elysium or whatever you call Heaven. Never argue with these people because it is a waste of time.
From time to time, we might ask other people about their stance on an issue even if we don’t agree with them. Forming new beliefs to add to the ones you already have might interest you. Of course this doesn’t mean you can’t change your mind. Changing your outlook is a sign of personal growth, having an open mind and the willingness to see other sides of an issue.
The sound of two opposing thoughts clashing can be very exciting; it can spur intense debate in a frantic attempt to support your own existing philosophies. In my humble opinion, it seems very unlikely that there will ever be a shortage of opinions, because most people have at least one well founded viewpoint based on personal experience, plus four or five others about things they know absolutely nothing about. This is evident whenever you hear a person watching the Bills on television, offering a barstool assessment on who should coach the team and how.
I question all opinions I hear now. Whenever I hear a new one, I handle it with skepticism; I check to see where it came from and listen to determine whether it is ticking before I open it. Once it appears there is no problem, I fact check it and if it fails, I file the viewpoint in the circular cabinet.
Working out which ideas are worthy of consideration and which are outright lies is now practically a full-time job as “fake news” is wielded to undermine many assumptions. If the theory promoted seems to be from someone who has some expertise in the subject I will listen.
Convictions can be dangerous and having an incorrect belief might ruin your reputation. Voicing your opinion at the wrong time can also make you appear foolish. The old adage attributed to Abraham Lincoln, "It's better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt," seems to still hold true today.
However, when you keep your convictions to yourself, this can actually be more harmful. Opposing ideas are what fuel forward motion. Plus, stating your opinion might make you appear more confident, and confidence never has been a bad thing to have.
A common reason that people may hold back on their thoughts is the thinking that their conviction doesn’t matter or that they won't be listened to. For example, if you're troubled by a new company policy, you might hold your tongue because you think that you will be labeled a troublemaker. Nevertheless, you may have a valid point. If you speak up, you might make a difference.
And, even if your point of view isn't taken seriously, what you mentioned can still encourage an important debate. The argument you make may not have been thought of until then. If you offer a possible solution, it may be decided that your idea isn't worth investigating, but your opinion might encourage some new perspectives on the subject. Discussion frequently precedes results and the more thoughts that are promoted in a discussion the better and more quickly you might see results.
If you're wrong, you're wrong. Perhaps your outlook is invalid, or you think that there's something "off" about it. If you want to find out, just state it. Other people around you will let you know. If you are wrong, admit it and don’t beat a dead horse. None of us is perfect.
On the other hand, you might express what everyone else is thinking but were just too afraid to say. If you voice your position, you might just present an idea that everyone can agree on.
But that’s just my opinion.
