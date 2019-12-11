NORB RUG: Hey, kids: The world owes you nothing

I remember being taught a good work ethic by my parents and I worked from the time I was 16. My first job as a stable hand, shoveling …. well, we’ll just leave it at shoveling. I made $3 a day. I didn’t think working hard to earn things was all that uncommon because I had observed my father working hard all of his life. He always told me, “If you want something, you have to work for it.”
Somewhere along the way, that good old American work ethic has vanished. It seems to me that America has spiraled into a society based on entitlement. Americans are trying to keep up with each other and live fast-paced lives. Our culture seems to favor instant gratification over hard work. Entitlement is one of the greatest problems facing our nation today and should be addressed by parents teaching their children good work habits that will influence them for a lifetime.
I once worked as a caddy at Transit Valley Country Club. I would earn $3 for carrying one bag and $6 for carrying two. Unfortunately, the staff at TVCC didn’t want to be involved in the caddy process, so they left it up to us to sort things out. There were a couple older boys that took charge, assigning who could work. This turned into “The Lord of the Flies.” After their buddies got to caddy, the rest of us might get a job. If you were given a caddy job, you had to “donate” a dollar back to the ones who were running things or you would never caddy again.
When I ran a textile plant in Buffalo I advertised for help and got mixed results. One person filled out an application and I called him to come in for an interview. He never showed up. Shortly after that I got a certified letter from the state unemployment people saying they had scheduled a hearing. It seems this person had filed for unemployment benefits, claiming my company had hired him and then laid him off.
I had to waste a day in downtown Buffalo, sitting and waiting for the hearing, and guess what? He never showed up for it. I explained the timeline of events to the inspector and he said it happened frequently — adding that most companies were too busy to contest such allegations and the people filing such complaints then got unemployment.
It simply is too easy for able-bodied people to work the system and receive benefits. You can see some of them coming out the door at the Department of Social Services with arms full of expensive tattoos, strollers full of children and smoking cigarettes (which I can’t afford). With their EBT cards, they get better cuts of meat at the grocery store than I can, and they get free food at the local food pantry. But I digress ...
The second applicant at the textile plant was a man who really impressed me. We had a long meeting and he seemed to have everything I was looking for. At the end of our discussion, the time came to spell out his pay and benefits package. When I was done he thanked me for the interview and said he couldn’t afford to work for me. I asked why and he told me if he were to work for me, he would lose his unemployment, WIC, HEAP, Medicaid, rent assistance and benefits of a few other social programs in which he was enrolled. In short, he would lose more per month than I could pay him.
This was downright sad. Here was an able-bodied man willing to work but discouraged from taking a job because of what he was getting for not working. I finally hired an underqualified person who worked a month for the plant and then left, because he violated his parole and was sent back to prison.
It is no wonder when people don't want or feel the need to work anymore. For those who need and should get help, the system should exist, but as it's operated now, it's rife with abuse and it's just not working as it was intended to. I sometimes wonder, who's the dumb one here: Me, who worked two jobs at a time, or the one who doesn't work at all and lives well on the dole?
There was a time when I needed assistance due to health problems. I received an EBT card and was getting food from a local pantry. I also received HEAP to help with my heating bills, a free cell phone, and a home weatherization package that included weather stripping, insulation, a furnace tune-up and a few new windows. But I went back to work as soon as I could after my health improved.
The entitlement mentality — the conviction that one is owed something for doing nothing — is poisonous. Americans want to have the biggest houses, the nicest cars, and expensive jewelry. We have lost sight of the most important things in life, like spending time with our loved ones. To solve this problem, our kids need to learn to work hard — and learn that the world owes them nothing.
