NORB RUG: Rooting for our small, rural hospital

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Or should I say, merry sickness and happy pneu-monia?
Life is filled with ironies. It was strange having a piece published on Christmas Day about how much I enjoy Rug family traditions around the holidays. The timing was odd, considering that December 2019 was one of the worst Decembers I have ever had.
You see, on December 19th, I had a bad reaction to Benadryl that I was given via my chemo port and ended up in ER.
Soon after the infusion, my right hand started twitching and shortly after that my left hand joined in. Then my legs started twitching and finally I was flopping around in a recliner like a fish out of water. If the foot rest had been down, I swear I would have ended up on the floor. When the nurse came over, there was a look of panic on her face. She stopped the Benadryl drip immediately and started a saline flush. Then my oncologist came over and told me that in his more than 30 years of practice he had never seen anyone react badly to Benadryl, an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of an allergic reaction.
They called for an intensive care ambulance that took me to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where I underwent a CAT scan of my brain to see whether the twitching could have been caused by cancer metastasizing in that area, but the scan didn't show anything. I also got my lungs X-rayed to check for pneumonia. Again, all clear. I was sprung from Suburban late that night.
Then on December 24th, I went to Eastern Niagara Hospital. You know you have been to the hospital too many times when you go to sign in and the admissions clerk knows your name. I was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted. I spent eight days flat on my back with an IV and an oxygen feed shoved up my nose. I missed the Christmas Eve family celebration and the Christmas Day get-together that I love so much.
Finally, on January 1st I was released to go home. I am now walking around dragging a blue hose that is hooked up to an oxygen machine and am limited to living in the downstairs of my home.
ENH has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to hospital officials. We are so blessed to have a small local hospital right here in our community. I understand that the hospital is having trouble overcoming a number of financial burdens that were incurred over the past ten years. I hope it is able to emerge from this without closing.
According to bloomberg.com, hospitals have been closing at a rate of about 30 a year. In every year since 2011, more hospitals have closed than opened.
I will say that each and every one of the staff members at ENH was professional, pleasant and took the time to explain everything to me. Many of the nurses, aides and other staff knew me from previous visits and even when they weren’t assigned to me, they stopped by my room just to say hi.
I kept myself occupied toying with the dietary department, by taking components of dishes on the daily menu and combining them to make a new dish not on the menu. One breakfast I ordered was a sandwich made with a bulky roll, a sausage patty, a fried egg and a slice of cheese. Bam! New meal “off the menu.” For dinner, when they offered pasta with grilled chicken or meatballs, I had them put down a bed of rotini, a couple of smashed meatballs, a layer of cottage cheese, a slice of provolone cheese and some marinara. This “deconstructed lasagna” was good!
Dietary finally got even with me one day, though. I ordered two pancakes, three syrup packs and chocolate milk for breakfast, making a remark about a 5-year-old’s breakfast. When I lifted the lid, there they were, Mickey Mouse pancakes. This made my day.
Some rural hospital closures are strategic decisions that result from mergers and acquisitions, while others are caused by the inability to stay profitable, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. I have visited a few large hospitals and a few small “rural” ones and it seemed like I was just a number at the big hospitals.
One of the reasons I bought my house where I did was because ENH is only a half-block away. If you look out the back of the hospital you can see my home. This has worked out quite well for me. Whenever I injured myself at home, I could just walk over to ER.
If ENH closes, I'll have to drive 16 miles (about 30 minutes, according to Mapquest.com) to get to Millard Fillmore Suburban. Even if I was to cut this time in half by taking an ambulance, a lot of bad stuff can happen in 15 minutes.
