NORB RUG: Self-isolation as threat mitigation

Donna and I have gone into self-imposed quarantine. It’s not that we have COVID-19 or any of the symptoms, it’s just that we are trying to avoid any possibility of us contracting the novel coronavirus. My wife and I are both in our 70s and I have underlying health conditions. We are a target group for this virus.
Before I retired, I was an OSHA-authorized outreach trainer. This meant I could teach safety programs throughout the United States. One of the courses that I taught involved the “active shooter.” This class taught people how to react if there was threat in their workplace, school or in a public building. I think this relates very much to the current pandemic affecting the world.
To me, the spread of coronavirus seems rather like an active shooter situation. Both are dynamic, unpredictable and rapidly evolving.
In active shooter training, the first thing I would teach people was to make a plan and not to panic. Make a plan with your family and coworkers and ensure everyone knows what they should do if confronted with a threat. Panicking will only make a bad situation worse. Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority — and distancing yourself from other people during this pandemic is the best way to prevent getting sick.
An active shooter is a person who is engaged in killing or wounding people in a confined and populated area and there is no pattern or method to their selection of victims. COVID-19 is a disease that is harming or killing people in confined and populated areas and it is indiscriminate in selecting its victims. Unfortunately there is no place that you can go to avoid the novel coronavirus; it is a global problem.
If escape is not possible in an active shooter circumstance, you are supposed to lock doors, close blinds and turn off the lights. Once you are in such a location you should also close and lock all windows.
At home, Donna and I are now sheltering in place with our doors and windows closed and locked in response to the pandemic. Nobody in, nobody out. If you come over for a visit, we will be happy to see you, but we will talk to you through the window in the front door, kind of like visiting someone in prison.
Fortunately, we are well stocked with toilet paper, tissues and paper towels. We had just done a bulk buying run recently. Our larder is well stocked also, so we should be able to hole up for a month or so. We may not be eating what we want but we will be eating.
Unless you’ve been in a coma for the past month, I am sure you are familiar with the other CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus. I am not going to rehash them here. If you are unfamiliar with them, just turn on your television.
Donna has provided child care from our home for decades. There was always a tribe of characters running around that gave our home life. She currently watches our 8-year-old twin grandsons and one of our daughter’s friend’s 4-year-olds. We have had to suspend this until the crisis passes. In our self-imposed isolation we are now bored, very bored. There are no small children running amok and we miss that.
The first day of isolation, we watched one movie from Netflix, plus two television shows that we had missed, and played four games of euchre, all before 4 in the afternoon. Uh-oh, we are getting addicted to games on our devices. Neither one of us ever played many electronic games but desperate times call for desperate measures. Donna didn’t even have to take a time-out to make dinner because her sister left dinner for us on our back porch. After dinner, we gave up trying to stay occupied and went to bed. We decided we could watch TV just as easily in our bedroom. Unfortunately, we got a little too comfortable and fell asleep by 8 p.m. Around 3 in the morning I was wide awake and watching old game shows from a station in Batavia.
By day six, we were sleeping in until 10:30. What was the point of getting up? We ate in bed, watched TV in bed and spent much of the day napping. We get 57 stations off of our roof antenna, so we had many programming sources. Unfortunately many of them were showing the same programs that they showed yesterday … and the day before that.
We did manage to change out of our nighttime pajamas into out daytime pajamas. It wasn’t like we were going anywhere or receiving guests. The high point of our day was a video chat with our grandsons.
