NORB RUG: The high cost of staying alive

"Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive." — The Bee Gees, 1977
I have prostate cancer. This has now metastasized for the third time after being in remission for a few years. I am once again fighting.
Fighting the cancer. Fighting about my treatment. Fighting with drug companies and other healthcare providers.
Not a week goes by without me being overcharged or double billed. I just got a refund check for more than $50 from a doctor who had overcharged me.
I recently talked to a woman whose father had prostate cancer a few years ago. He ended up charging the costs of his cancer treatment. Two years later, he is still paying for the drugs and procedures. According to a Gallup survey that was paid for by a nonpartisan health consortium, Americans borrowed about $88 billion to pay their health care bills last year. One in four people skipped care because of the cost.
I understand someone needing to skip treatment or take less of a drug than their doctor prescribed to save money. I was taking a cancer drug that cost more than $12,000 a month. That's not a typo; the cost of a year's worth of drugs to save my life exceeded $144,000. The drug stopped being effective after a few years, so I had to go with a new, different drug. This one costs more than $13,000 a month.
Those are just two of the drugs I have taken in my fight to stay alive. I also take prescription drugs to control edema, blood pressure, cholesterol and excessive clotting. My drug costs for the first 10 months of 2019 were $150,748.39.
So far, since January 1st, my other medical bills, not including drugs, have added up to $197,748.39. This is ridiculous! It will be interesting to see what the total is by the end of the year. In November, I had a CAT scan and a bone scan and I haven’t seen those bills yet, but I am sure they will be substantial. My copay for installing a port on Dec. 2, so I can get more chemo, was $350. I can’t wait to see what was charged for that procedure.
You shouldn’t have to lose your house or go bankrupt to get lifesaving treatment. It’s not uncommon for patients to pay astronomical amounts for procedures or drugs. It shouldn’t boil down to having to choose between food and medicine, either.
It blows my mind how some bureaucrat, sitting in his ivory tower, can decide how much the insurer will pay for medication or procedures that allow people to continue living. I understand that their job is to make money for shareholders, not to be concerned how this effects people, but at what cost? I am sure if it was a child of theirs that everything would be paid. I guess it is a good thing they aren’t in charge of the air that we breathe or we would all suffocate.
The high cost of health care is not limited to treatment. The bill for taking an ambulance to the hospital is also outrageous. I live less than a block from the local hospital. I can see the door of the hospital from my house. It is two-tenths of a mile from my front door to the emergency room, a distance so short that Donna and I used to occasionally walk over to the hospital for a meal in the cafe.
I recently went to the ER because I got dehydrated and collapsed at home. I didn’t hit my head or pass out. The only thing that happened was I got overheated and my legs gave out. The bill for the ride to the ER by ambulance was $1,417. When I saw this, I almost collapsed again. I just needed a ride to the hospital, I didn’t want to buy a whole damned ambulance. Next time I need to go to the hospital I will contact Uber, call a cab or maybe a limo. It'll be a lot cheaper.
I was fortunate to get some good advice about medical “gap” insurance and how to apply for EPIC (Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage). The EPIC program is a New York State program for seniors aged 65 and older administered by the Department of Health. It helps more than 327,000 income-eligible seniors to supplement their out-of-pocket Medicare Part D drug costs.
That's a good thing. If I had to cover all of these costs out of my own pocket, my house would have been sold and I would be living in a homeless shelter now.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
