NORB RUG: The most wonderful time of the year

Every year during my childhood, several weeks prior to Christmas, I remember getting the “wish books” in the mail from Sears, JC Penney’s, Montgomery Ward and other retailers. I would pore over them, selecting the toys I wanted Santa to bring, turning down the page corners to mark them. I would then write a long list of what I wanted to take to the department store Santa.
We would head out to sit on Santa’s lap and I would assure him I was a very good boy, doing all my chores and always listening to my parents. I would get my picture taken with him, get a candy cane and go home, secure in the knowledge that all my loot would appear on Christmas day.
The background of my childhood Christmas memories was 496 Berkshire Ave., Buffalo. About a week before Christmas, my family would go shopping for a tree. It had to be a long-needle fir, symmetrical and with no bare spots; nothing else would do. We sometimes had to go through several Christmas tree lots that popped up on every vacant parcel in the city. Once found, we would then tie it on the roof of our car and take it home like some kind of hunting trophy — and I guess it was. It would spend a few days trussed up, like a bird being prepared for roasting, on our front porch awaiting its role in our home.
To make room for the tree, the dining room table was always disassembled and put in my sister’s room. Once the strings of tree lights were untangled, which sometimes took quite a bit of time, they had to be tested. My father was the only one allowed to put these on the tree. Mom supervised and dad swapped out bulbs until no two adjacent bulbs were the same color. Then we'd decorate the tree with all kinds of ornaments, some store-bought and others homemade, and add the final touch: "Icicles," those thin, shiny ribbons of lead.
Eery Christmas Eve my brother and I would retire to our bedroom and struggle to fall asleep; the anticipation of Santa Claus paying us a visit made it a challenge.
For some reason, Santa tended to wrap our presents in the Sunday comic pages. I always thought he had run out of wrapping paper and was surprised that he got the Courier Express. I think my favorite comic-wrapped toy that Santa ever brought me was a battery-operated, walking robot with flashing lights and “sound effects.”
Many years later, after Donna and I got married and I was in the Navy, we moved to Massachusetts. We had a small tree but we couldn’t afford many ornaments. We made do with what we had and what people gave us. One thing I affixed to the top of our humble tree was a starfish that a buddy and I had collected from a local beach and dried in the basement of my apartment house.
That was fifty years ago. Today we still have a starfish adorning our tree; it's a family tradition. All of my children have starfish of their own now that sit atop their trees. A few years ago I gave all of our grandchildren starfishes, too, so when they are on their own they will keep the tradition going.
According to an old German legend, if you find a bird’s nest in your Christmas tree you and your family will experience health, wealth and happiness in the coming year. Who can’t use some good luck like this? So, Donna and I always have a bird’s nest in our tree and our daughter Liz has one in her tree, too.
Other Rug family Christmas traditions involve food. Every grandchildren gets to select, as part of their present, a “Christmas” food from Nana and Papa. They have picked things like Ramen noodles, potato chips and whipped cream.
My son Erik and his wife, Heidi, host a Christmas Eve dinner that starts with snacks during the afternoon and progresses to a full buffet-style meal in the evening, with Christmas cookies and various other sweets of course. One year we were treated to homemade marshmallows.
Then, just in case we haven't had enough to eat yet, oldest daughter Liz hosts Christmas day brunch at her house. Stuffed French toast, breakfast sausage, potatoes, muffins, eggs and so much more. After all that food, I'm always ready for a Christmas nap.
But, no, after brunch it's time to settle in the living room — with me in a recliner in front of Liz's roaring fireplace — to open presents. I love watching my younger grandsons, Ian and Kaelen, and the way their eyes light up as they tear away the colorful wrapping paper and see what they received. What starts as a controlled afternoon quickly turns into chaos. It is wonderful having all of our children and grandchildren under one roof on this day.
It really doesn’t matter where we have our holiday celebrations, they could be held in my garage or a storage shed on Transit Road. It’s the people and the food, the conversation and the laughter, that make this season important to me.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
