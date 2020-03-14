NORB RUG: To live well, live in the moment

What are you waiting for?
Don't get me wrong, having things to look forward to and be excited about is great, but at the same time you could be missing out on this moment. We tend to put off doing the things that we love because we figure that we have plenty of time. Well, here's your wakeup call: Nothing is guaranteed.
So, what are you waiting for?
As you are getting older, use the money that you have saved and enjoy it. Buy the best things that you can afford for yourself. They will probably outlast you and you won’t have to replace them, ever. In restaurants, pick your meals from the left side of the menu, not by price. Take a trip. Buy a new car. The day will come when you will probably be alone, and all the money in the world won’t provide any comfort. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Oh, you say you're saving your money for your children, so you can give them a nice inheritance? You already gave to them, provided them with an education, food, shelter and support. They have no idea all the sacrifices you made to obtain it. How you deferred buying that motorcycle or classic car for yourself, so you could give them the things they wanted.
If you want to give your kids money, do it now, so you can see how they enjoy it.
Never feel bad spending your money on yourself. Don’t stress out trying to find the lowest price for anything. I have found that no matter what you buy, you will always manage to find a better price right after you bought it.
Turn the heat up. There is no reason to walk around draped in blankets while shivering. On the flip side, turn down your air conditioning in the summer.
I’m from the generation where you worked hard and denied yourself instant gratification, and it is very hard to change this ingrained attitude. I drove many junk cars in my day, cars that would literally fall apart as soon as I fixed them, cars I painted with spray cans, cars I had to weld angle iron on the frame to keep them together.
Most likely, you have been through quite a bit in your life. I know I have, and even though I have memories both good and bad, I don’t let the past pull me down and I’m not be afraid of the days ahead. I enjoy the present because I know it is the only thing I have for sure.
I try to stay healthy and attend PT twice a week. I have made a few new friends there so it has expanded my social circle. I have also changed my diet by eating healthier and avoiding fast food and fried food. I now use a salt substitute and get a proper amount of sleep.
Get routine checkups from your doctor and get the recommended tests even if you’re feeling well. Even though I was feeling fine, a routine checkup revealed I had cancer and this diagnosis saved my life.
Maintain your appearance. Go to the hair salon/barber and the dentist regularly. When you look good, it helps make you feel good.
Be mentally aware. Watch the news, read newspapers and stay up to date on current events. Make sure you have an email account to keep in touch with your friends. Being aware of what is going on in the world and staying in touch with friends is critical at any age.
Having a hobby that you enjoy is important, too. If you don’t have any, find one. I started writing at 65. Up until then, I hated writing. Since I started, my work has been translated into several languages and has been published in at least seven different countries.
Be social. Even when you don’t feel like it, accept invitations to graduations, children’s sporting events, birthdays, weddings and school concerts. Get out of the house and meet people you haven’t seen recently. Go to a museum, go take a walk, try something new.
Talk to people but listen more. God gave you one mouth but two ears. People enjoy talking about themselves. Listen and ask questions. When you talk, speak in courteous tones and try not to complain or criticize too much. Try to accept situations as they are. Always try to find something good to say.
Enjoy your life and spend time with positive, cheerful people and it’ll rub off on you. Then your days will be that much better.
Regardless of your age, keep loving life. Love your family and enjoy your friends.
Norb Rug has resided in Lockport since 1971 and he wouldn't choose to live anywhere else. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
