NORB RUG: Waste not, want not

During the fall, food banks across America remind people that hunger never goes away. Around the holidays they will see an increase in donations because people feel more charitable, but hunger is a 12-month-a-year problem.
I was fortunate enough to have a food bank in Lockport at my disposal when I couldn’t work due to a medical condition. It wasn’t like shopping at Wegmans, as the food bank had limited products including some day-old baked goods.
Even though there were some things we didn’t like, I took everything offered to me. Donna would find creative ways of cooking these donated goods and we ate all of them. It is amazing what you will eat when you are hungry.
I relied on food banks for sustenance 50 years ago when I was in the service. Our neighbors showed us how to apply for a monthly allocation of surplus food that the state gave to low-income residents. Then, every month, there was a food exchange in the common area of the housing complex where we lived, so we could swap whatever food we didn’t want for food that we did.
During the Blizzard of ’77, I took a part-time temporary job at a local supermarket due to the fact I could not get to my job in Buffalo. I used to dig through the “garbage room” finding perfectly fine food that was not salable: a tomato with a spot, a dented can, a broken carrot.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture states that between 30% and 40% of the food in the United States is wasted. Large amounts of produce grown in the United States is left in the field due to economic reasons. It is also fed to livestock — or transported from the fields to landfills. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that discarded food is the single biggest component of the waste steam in this country.
I have done “gleaning," in which you go through a farmer’s field after the harvest. A man I worked with grew a field of Butter and Sugar corn one year. At the end of the season, after the price dropped, he gave me the field and told me to take what I wanted for free. My father-in-law and I went and picked the corn and brought it to my house, where Donna and her mother blanched it, cut it off the cobs and packaged the kernels in zip freezer bags. We had 100 bags of corn and it lasted us a full year and a half.
I'm guessing that the appeal of perfect produce probably started in the 1940s as people adapted to refrigeration. Suddenly, you could get a pineapple in Wisconsin in February. Clarence Birdseye helped hasten the preservation of foods with his quick freezing methods and the daily trips to the local grocer were dying out. Suddenly, stores were ending up with unsalable products that had to be thrown away.
Wasting food represents many problems for our country. With all of the households that struggle to put food on the table, so much waste could be used to feed the hungry among us. Reducing our food waste by 15 percent would help feed an estimated 25 million Americans every year (and simultaneously improve the environment. Food waste is one of the biggest sources of methane).
When I worked for Nabisco, 40 years ago, the company donated damaged packages of cookies and crackers — until some of the donations ended up being “returned” to stores for a refund. Allegedly the company also had to defend itself against a few lawsuits related to the donated food. Nabisco stopped donating food to charity for these reasons and started destroying its perfectly fine products with imperfect packaging. Some people ruin it for everybody. (The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan, passed in 1996, now protects businesses from lawsuits when they make a contribution of food to a charity. Although some states might have stricter standards on food donations, the act protects them from litigation except for cases involving extreme negligence.)
I once worked with a person who knew a salesman/driver for a dairy. He would bring in “expired” yogurt for me. Though past the "best used by" date and therefore unsalable, it was perfectly fine. It was delicious.
There are many reasons why so much food is thrown out in the United States. One is that food is less expensive and more abundant here than almost anywhere else in the world. But the bigger reason seems to be Americans' obsession with the aesthetic condition of their food. Unattractive produce, food in dented cans and foods whose best-if-used-by date has passed simply don't move in grocery stores — and so they get tossed.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
