Since 2016, concerned New Yorkers have been opposing National Fuel’s proposed Northern Access pipeline, and the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has backed them up by refusing to certify the project. Now, under the mandates of New York’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to cut greenhouse gas emissions and rapidly transition from fossil fuels, this ill-conceived pipeline should have no basis for approval.
In February, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a three-year extension to National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation to begin the project, in spite of the fact that they had not been able to obtain the required water quality certification from New York State and the Army Corps of Engineers. That extension ended last week.
Now FERC is considering National Fuel’s request for three more years to start this project. This is a bad mistake. Consider that National Fuel’s proposal calls for 99 miles of 24-inch underground pipe in a wide swath crossing four counties in western New York, including 75 acres of state and federal wetlands. The pipeline would be served by two compressor stations. This poses an environmental and climate disaster.
Methane, which is a greenhouse gas 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, leaks from underground pipelines and compressor stations. Compressor stations account for over 20% of all methane leaks, while underground pipelines account for about 15% of methane leaks.
The National Fuel Gas website’s “Who We Are” section identifies Seneca Resources Company as a subsidiary producing national gas. From the site: “Most of Seneca’s activity is focused in Pennsylvania, where we control the natural gas mineral rights to 785,000 net acres in the Marcellus and Utica Shales.”
Shales are fracked to get natural gas. According to State Impact Pennsylvania and reported via National Public Radio, Seneca Resources Corporation was seventh among the top 10 fracking operators in terms of the number of violations with the gas wells in the region, with 168 violations and over $300,000 in fines. Nevertheless, Pennsylvania granted National Fuel a license to build the pipeline at its starting point in McKean County. While the New York State legislature permanently banned fracking in its Fiscal Year 2021 budget, as has been pointed out many times, fracked gas still finds its way to travel through New York pipelines.
Already some residents of the affected counties in Western New York have faced the prospect of eminent domain to make way for the pipeline and compressor stations that shouldn’t happen. When these landowners choose to protest, they are defending our planet as well as their property.
But it’s not just landowners who should oppose any FERC decision to allow the Northern Access pipeline to go forward. All of us in Western New York will be harmed by the environmental desecration caused by its construction, and the disastrous and illegal continuation of using climate-killing fossil fuels.
Author Suzanne Coogan resides in Warsaw.
