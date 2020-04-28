In the past I have made a lot of comments and off-hand predictions that now, after looking back, had more substance than I could have ever imagined at that moment. The following "letter to the editor," written in 2006, reflects one of these radical moments of clarity that I now wish I had repeated, over and over, again and again, until those who are the scientific guardians of this world applied their knowledge to have prevented the menace we currently face.
Prominent public figures such as philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have, in the past and in the present, pressured scientists to once and for all establish permanent safeguards and methods of prevention to thwart both intentional and accidental mass poisoning of civilizations across the globe.
Here's my old letter warning of our vulnerabilities.
• • •
From the threat of batteries blowing up in our faces to lead contamination of our children, our foreign manufacturers are killing us literally, albeit slowly. Are we becoming so complacent that we cannot comprehend this for ourselves? We should be appalled, too, at the poison becoming more prevalent in domestic food supplies. Yet angry protest is invisible.
It has become obvious that we cannot and must not any longer rely upon failed government agencies to oversee, inspect or ensure the safety, reliability and quality of foreign (nor domestic for that matter) goods. This is just another in a sequence of failures on the part of our government institutions who do not possess the resources or ability to control our increased exposure to unsafe products. This fact is further complicated by an immigrant work force which may not recognize or report unsafe food.
Previously I suggested we form a much-needed civil defense force to advise us on our use and consumption of the material goods and produce flowing endlessly across this country. Now, it is not critical to the welfare of the American people that we utilize such an organization to protect us from the poison being introduced in various ways into our lives?
We can no longer tolerate this laissez-faire policy regarding our safety, nor can we continue to afford purchase of (some) foreign goods which use horrendous amounts of precious energy. (Example: A new dehumidifier, which adds almost one-third to a monthly electric bill, which is outrageous). Neither should we tolerate the wealthy foreigners or Americans, whether it be a CEO, investor or stockholder, who continue to hide behind foreign manufacture tax shelters and who, in the process, create U.S. under-employment and suppressed wages, threatening our economic future. This situation is then exacerbated by our own union-busting workforce policies.
We are being threatened inside our own country by an insidious lack of control created by our own officials. In response we must stand together to prevent panic and fight against this threat. Our "volunteer inspectors" of necessity must also become the guardians of our fresh water supplies. We cannot continue to rely upon this "charade of safety" happening in so many areas of our lives which goes undetected until the horse has already left through the barn door.
We also must now take preventative measures to stop future epidemics by reinforcement and increased public support of our medical health professionals who stand in vanguard against disease and epidemic outbreak. Otherwise, we might witness renewed "culling of the herd" against mankind not seen since the bubonic plague, otherwise known as the Black Death visited upon our world in the 14th century.
It seems that although we must continue to remain vigilant for such attempts, we do not have to have terrorists with bombs strapped on, nor crazies driving vehicles loaded down with explosives, to inflict death on us. It seems clear that we are all potential victims to the poison which goes undetected and which is silently introduced into our lives every day. Except for the occasional news flash afterward, we continue to consume and use such products without forethought.
Robert Farnham resides in Lockport.
