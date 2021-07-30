NY doesn't have to be 'worst in the nation'    

When I heard that, as of July 1st, New York State was requiring all fast-food restaurant workers to have a minimum wage of $15 per hour, bringing them up to what those in New York City have had for more than two years, my first thought was “Good for them; it’s about time.” Then, after some thought, it occurred to me, “uh oh, this could be a big problem.”
You see, my agency, Independent Living of Niagara County, assists a number of our consumers with disabilities to live independently outside nursing homes and other long-term care institutions by helping them use their Medicaid funds for Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Services (CDPAS). Our “Taking Control” program empowers our participants to hire, evaluate, schedule and terminate those home care Personal Assistants whom they feel can best serve their needs for activities of daily living. As a fiscal intermediary, Independent Living of Niagara County takes care of the legal requirements and payroll tasks. For years we have been pressing the state to increase their wage for Personal Assistants above the upstate prevalent rate, $12.50 per hour, to make it easier for us to attract people to the Personal Assistant openings. Now that job seekers can make thousands more, annually, by mixing milkshakes and flipping burgers full-time than they can from light housekeeping and ensuring personal hygiene, this could increase our already considerable hiring challenges by orders of magnitude.
To ratchet up the problem further, many businesses are having difficulty replacing all the workers who found other things to do when displaced by COVID-19 closings, and they are having to hike wages and benefits in an attempt to fill their openings.
This is not just a local problem. The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State states that New York is “the worst in the nation,” the leader of a national workforce crisis, with a shortage of tens of thousands of home care workers, that Mercer Consulting estimates may rise to more than 83,000 by 2025. Research by the association found that at least 60% of CDPAS consumers outside New York City have had workers cite low wages as the reason they quit, and more than a quarter of these workers told their employers that they were leaving to take jobs in the fast food industry. The Empire State isn't unique, though, as disability and home care advocates and workers held demonstrations in New York City, Washington, D.C., and California on July 13th, calling for Congress to include $400 billion for the home care industry in the American Jobs Plan.
Despite more than 75% of Medicaid consumers in 54 counties reporting that they supplement their worker’s pay, many consumers recruit workers at least once per year, with more than a quarter responding that they “recruit constantly.” The upshot of all this is that the state association estimates tens of thousands of seniors and people with disabilities who currently live independently at home will not be able to get sufficient home care services for their needs any longer and will be forced back into congregate care facilities. While the average Taking Control participant lives in the community with about 20 hours of aide service per week for the full year, costing the taxpayer about $30,000, a year of nursing home care in this region can be $132,000. I think CDPAS is the best deal for everybody!
What can anybody do about this tragedy? Convince our elected leaders to increase home care worker wages. One avenue: the state received $1.6 billion in additional federal Medicaid funds from the American Rescue Plan that must be allocated to enhancing existing home and community-based services. Additionally, the state should pass “Fair Pay for Home Care” legislation (S.5374/A.6329).
The New York Caring Majority, a coalition of 10 organizations involved in health care, including disability advocates, is collecting the stories of those who find Personal Assistant recruitment a challenge to present to our leaders. You can contact them online at ICantFindHomeCare.com. Niagara County residents can learn more from ILNC’s own advocate, Mark Shaw, at (716) 284-4131, extension 208.
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.