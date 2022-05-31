NYS Medicaid and your right to pay for futility    

Here’s the tip of another iceberg. You know there’s four guys who go and get their methadone doses seven days a week at taxpayer or Medicaid expense. They go from their hometown up to Niagara Falls, the Trott Access Center, or wherever, at a cost of $100 or so per ride. Maybe more, round trip.
They are apparently in recovery from a life of addiction, trying to put things together again, staying on the straight and narrow. To work and pay their own way, right?
Well, no. They’ve been receiving the Medicaid rides and drug doses for free for so long, no one even knows when it really started. Or where they really live since their addresses are faked. You may think the addicts are to blame. Maybe so.
But the ones we need to focus upon are the service providers, from rehab housing to the very rides bringing the boys to and from their futile appointments. Methadone is just another narcotic.
An agent investigating the case told a local Medicaid ride provider the ideal scenario for a local fellow (criminal) who’d like to become a millionaire overnight would be to open two-bed per room “recovery” house in the Adirondacks and ship the recovering residents to Albany each day for doses at an expense of thousands a day to the state, unquestioned — and paid by you.
The recovery residents, as I personally witnessed, and recorded in The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison (Bancroft Press, 2020) receive medical care from New York State and “food stamps” from the county. As soon as a homeless addict checks into a “rehab” house the “counselors” are more than happy to help everyone receive the best welfare the state (you) can buy.
Why?
In addition to the money for endless rides to nowhere (methadone is more addicting than heroin), the rehab houses receive the money for the food. In fact, the “counselors” go and get the food you bought and distribute it to the residents (who are forced to cook) and to themselves as they dine with the recovery folks and, sometimes, even take food home to their own families. It’s all on record. I saw it at Sundram Manor.
Now, most addicts who do not “find God” or salvation in AA platitudes go through the endless cycle of use, arrest, jail, drug court, state prison, release, use, arrest, … you get it. Or you don’t.
Regardless, you pay and pay.
A great writer by the name of Jim Shultz (along with former state senator George Maziarz) is igniting the roof over the crooks associated with Batavia Downs and two Buffalo sports teams for political perks ranging from free bar tabs to box seats at taxpayer expense.
It’s time someone looked into Medicaid fraud, again, right here in Niagara County — at the rehab level, not the customer level (anyone can bully the little guy). I was a witness to the hypocrisy, at one time. Now you are, too, so there’s no longer any excuse.
Buyer beware, beware, beware. The increase in crime is from the politicians and the service providers.
Lockport native Brandon M. Stickney is the author of The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison, a memoir illustrating the power of the lunatics who are running the asylum. He resides in Olcott, when not in Tampa, Fla., mooching off his long-suffering parents.
