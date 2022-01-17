Covid notwithstanding, pro baseball’s in another dollar-driven logjam between players and owners. And then spring training? Even without this impasse souring the air, can it mean quite what it did back when? Probably not, because the sport that was once most every American boy’s dream is increasingly just another business — which makes this a good time to peruse books like Bud Selig’s memoir “For the Good of the Game.”
This one, in fact, starts in the “good old days,” when Selig in hometown Milwaukee became a rabid Braves fans, along with all of Wisconsin. The Braves relocated there from Boston in 1953 and featured a star hurler, Buffalo’s Spahn, a handsome slugger, Eddie Matthews, and one of the all-time greats, Hank Aaron, as they drove to a World Series triumph over the lordly Yanks in ‘57.
Yes, this part of the book is radiant, including Selig’s own march upward, working hard at his dad’s Ford dealership, before getting obsessed with the future of the Braves, given their popularity decline during the mid-‘60s.
After they moved to Atlanta in ‘66, Selig’s idée fixe was to get a new pro club back in the beer city, via big gobs of dough pried from a top Schlitz exec, among other notables he befriended. The result? A Brewers team Selig headed, replacing Seattle’s Pilots, and again, the radiance here lasts roughly into the mid-‘70s or so.
The book’s second half? Oh free agency, spiraling salaries, Marvin Miller (à gogo), disparities between big and small market team incomes, “labor” disputes, strikes, lockouts, collective bargaining agreements, policies minted re. the ‘80s cocaine scourge, and then? In the ‘90s, comparative bad to worse, as Selig first becomes de facto commissioner, then an actual, long-lasting one, with more bitter “labor” disputes, an increasingly ornery Players Association digging in heels, canceling the ‘94 World Series and almost decimating the ‘95 season, and ...
This is the national pastime? Much talk in Selig’s tome of revenue sharing, of making the “industry” more lucrative, of “growing” the game, etc.: Ick!
All that is followed by the huge issue of ... steroids! With bullheaded Don Fehr of the union initially against any testing, and only defections by stars such as Derek Jeter, who did want it, a slew of sad revelations (tainting icons like Clemens and Bonds), and Congressional pressure, especially from Senator McCain finally forcing the players to swallow tough policy changes including long suspensions.
Yes, this book’s increasingly on business and even bureaucracy, rather than classy hit and runs, etc. But it’s one that needs to be read, because it’s a mirror on America itself, and how it bit the apple of greed.
Selig? He does drop a ton of names here! He became good friends with at least two famed Georges, Steinbrenner and “W” (both before and during the latter’s presidency), and with Aaron, too. That was his forte, or one of them.
And sometimes he had to step out of his soother’s role and really impose change on owners, and also confront other biggies. When President Clinton promised an end to the “labor” dispute that threatened baseball for 1995 (after ‘94 got ruined), he and his VP caved to the union at the last moment, after his federal arbitrator had wrought a compromise. Even the gentlemanly Selig blew up, hurling a skein of f-bombs at a surprised Al Gore!
The commish also stood firm on the Pete Rose problem, despite Hall of Famers like Mike Schmidt backing that great, and arranging a meeting with Selig. In Schmidt’s account, he says Rose didn’t show sufficient remorse when he met with the commissioner in the early 2000s, but did confess to betting on the Reds as their former manager. (So Bud apparently told Mike.) In Selig’s recent version Rose lied yet again and said he didn’t bet.
But whose book can you more easily re-read? Schmidt’s co-written “Clearing the Bases,” not to mention Aaron’s “I Had a Hammer,” etc. Give me the greats themselves and their memories any time.
Was Selig a major force in baseball as owner and then, as a dedicated, innovative commissioner? No question, even if he did preside over an era that saw ever more lawyers or “suits” in what was once The Game, and then … just an “industry?” Gimme a break!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.