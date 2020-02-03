ONE OF US: Remembering the redhead with the unforgettable laugh

The thing I remember best about Louise Lascelle’s cancer support group, when I visited during a meeting at her home five years ago, was the laughter.
Seriously. Lots of laughter from people who had gathered to share the dark details as they fought for their lives.
That was my favorite experience of Louise, who passed away January 20 from her own battle with cancer.
When I met her, she was a two-time breast cancer survivor. That old saying about what to do when life hands you lemons, was meant to describe someone like Louise, who in keeping with the metaphor, always seemed to take life’s bitter fruits and turn them into sweet sustenance for anyone who needed a cool treat.
The cancer support group, sponsored by her church, the First Assembly of God, started meeting in Louise’s home when she worried those battling cancer who weren’t members of the church might not come if the meeting were held at the church.
When I wrote about that meeting, I quoted a group member with prostate cancer who was describing his radiation and hormone therapy to the group. The group members laughed heartily as he related how the hormones made him sweat right through his church clothes and the worried looks he received as he greeted congregants at the church door with sweat pouring out of his body.
The laughter, he told me at the time, was why he attended the support group.
Joan Dittbrenner, who also attended the group, is a two-time cancer survivor herself, and believes the gatherings helped her to beat the cancer and make it to what she calls a ‘very young 88.”
“There was a lot of good sharing,” she said of the meetings.
Louise told me at the time that she knew the laughter was good medicine. “So far it’s been just a few of us and we just have a lot of laughs and talk.”
I met Louise, a real estate agent, after I wrote a story about her son, Ron LaSalle, the singer songwriter who has deep roots in the local music scene. Ron and his wife Allison are lovely people and they told me I should probably do a story about Ron's mom, who was engaged in so many activities in the region.
Eventually, Louise called me herself when she opened a resale shop with her friend Judy Hoff on Packard Road. The next year, she called again and asked if I’d like to write about her cancer support group. I said yes both times and enjoyed each experience with the happy, funny redhead.
My friend, Kim Tomasewski, who was mentored by Louise in the real estate business, said Louise's laugh was unlike anyone else’s in Niagara County. "Her laugh was joyful and made everyone around her smile. Everyone knew Louise was in the building."
“She was an awesome lady,” Diane DiMatteo Carney wrote on Louise’s Facebook Page. The two ladies served together as board members on the Niagara Falls Board of Realtors and Diane told me later, "I believe no matter what was happening, Louise would push through and help with a sense of humor like none I've ever seen."
Louise was also an active member of the Zonta and long-time member of the Rotary Club where she received one of the international club's highest awards. Rotary spokesman John Cooper told me, "She exemplified the club's motto of 'service above self' to perfection" and even when she was ill, she worked from home as acting secretary, sending out memos, reminders to pay dues, and keeping the members connected.
Who ever you are in life, it's likely your legacy is best reflected by the words of those who knew and loved you best, particularly your children. Her daughter Martha Alvarez said this of Louise: "Mom always told me to always forgive. Life is too short to hold on to something bad."
And Ron, nearing the finish line of his own successful bout with cancer and already itching to get back in the studio, said this about his mom: "She was a one in a million woman. Fun, beautiful, smart as a whip. I loved the way she smiled. She could walk into any room and light it up. That was my mom and I’m so proud of her."
Who could ask for a better legacy than that?
