When tragedies happen, a very natural response is for people to band together.
Communities will often come together in the wake of a tragedy, either online or in the real world, to demonstrate actions and feelings of empathy for the victims, especially when lives are lost.
Following the loss of OceanGate’s Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean this week, individuals from all corners of social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter and Instagram have come out to share their feelings about the implosion that killed all five people on board.
However, many are not sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and, in some cases, members of the victims’ families.
Scrolling through my various social media feeds over the past few days, I note that sentiments of support and empathy seem to be in the minority in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy.
This overwhelming lack of empathy seems to stem from two trains of thought: First, the submersible was blatantly unsafe. Second, the five men who were killed when it imploded were wealthy.
To that first point, there is no doubt that the submersible was an ad-hoc vessel at best.
A video has been circulating on various social media platforms, a portion of a 2022 CBS News report in which OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was touting the unorthodox nature of the vessel’s structure and operation.
Perhaps the most bizarre part was when he showed that the vessel was operated with a video game controller. Hindsight is 20/20, of course, so it may not be that surprising that a vessel that didn’t seem to be structurally sound ended up imploding in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
But the claims that the vessel was most likely not fit to undertake the voyage have essentially been weaponized by people.
Sentiments such as “when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” have been running rampant all over social media, including from a June 22 episode of former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee’s sports talk show on YouTube.
In no way should those kind of sentiments justify the fate that any of those five individuals met after going into the ocean.
To the second point, the billionaire status of the submersible’s passengers also has been essentially weaponized to justify a lack of empathy for the victims.
Some on social media are going on largely baseless claims questioning the character of the people who died, solely based on their class status.
The wealth of the passengers has also been the crux of jokes and memes that have been made based on the incident. Among them are jokes about people diving into the ocean to retrieve their money or referring to the vessel as an expensive coffin.
Several, including rapper Cardi B, have taken to Twitter to criticize Brian Szasz, the stepson of vessel passenger Hamish Harding, for making a post about attending a concert of the band Blink 182 while the search was active.
Comments on Cardi B’s sharing of the now deleted tweet outright attack his character and claim that Szasz was “looking for clout” or simply looking for recognition.
Regardless of the safety of the vessel or the social status of the passengers and their families, these are individuals who died a tragic death.
The outsized lack of empathy and jokes at the expense of the victims and their families perhaps even raises a bigger question, if social media users at large have become so desensitized after countless mass shootings, deaths and other tragedies plaguing this country that they no longer think of it in a serious, compassionate or even humane manner.
Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see, when the next major tragedy to rock the nation rolls around.
