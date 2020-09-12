We’re delighted for Larry the (orange) Lobster and we’re glad to see two organizations that normally do not work together — Tops Friendly Markets and the Aquarium of Niagara — come together to ensure a new home for this unique crustacean.
In case you missed it, employees at Tops store 21 in Lockport recently spotted a rare orange lobster in a shipment from Maine.
Thinking it strange to see an orange lobster, seafood department manager Margie McKenzie and some other Tops employees did a Google search to see just how rare Larry really is.
It turns out orange lobsters are quite unusual. The odds are roughly one in 30 million.
Nicknamed Larry by employees, the orange lobster was put into a tank with other lobsters at the store and visitors, especially school children, have been taking notice of him. Now, thanks to a coordinated effort between Tops and the aquarium, he’s about to get a new lease on life.
McKenzie contacted the aquarium and officials there agreed to accept Larry as a permanent resident. The aquarium intends for Larry to be an “ambassador animal,” meaning he’ll be used by educators who offer lessons on undersea life during programs at the aquarium, local schools and daycare centers.
“I don’t know how we got it, but it happened, and maybe to the fishermen he’s just another lobster, but we found it such a rarity that my store manager said we’re not going to sell him, we’ll try to find him a home,” McKenzie said.
Thanks to Lockport Tops employees, Larry the (orange) Lobster got a home and his future now involves a very important thing: educating people.
All the best to Larry and kudos to the Tops employees and Aquarium of Niagara Falls representatives who decided his unique look warrants a life beyond the seafood sales tank.
• • •
While we’re on the subject of cool animal stories, we’d like to also give a shout out to the SPCA of Niagara’s “Paws for Love” program, which will allow volunteers and local pet owners to bring their dogs and cats to more than 100 area sites where residents and essential workers can enjoy them as part of stress relief events.
The program, run completely by volunteers, will allow cats and dogs that have been evaluated by the SPCA’s certified animal behaviorists to visit more than 100 area healthcare facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, courts, group homes, Hospice locations, children’s facilities and area colleges.
The goal of the program is to help residents, students, health care employees and other essential workers feel more “PAWS-itive” during these trying times.
With all that’s gone on in 2020, we could say that lots of things have “gone to the dogs” so we’re glad to see the SPCA and its volunteers harnessing the power of the pooches and the kitties to make life a bit less stressful.
