So many of us, including in supermarket check-out lines (scanning People, National Enquirer and the rest) have exaggerated opinions of Hollywood stars among other celebrities. Where that becomes misguided and downright sad is when we lend a serious ear to their views on world issues, the American political scene, and so forth.
What really needs to figure in any objective assessment of such icons is exactly what they do with many of their days. OK, they learn lines and they make very sure they’re turned exactly the right way for this or that shot. And that their teeth are properly capped, their hair done right, and so forth. But how on earth does any of that give one much background or prep to be a maven on current affairs, broadly put?
The rest of their time? That, too, needs to be factored into a realistic evaluation of these people as potential “experts.” To be brief much of their remaining time is spent in soothing, gated surroundings of La-La Land, where the weather cooperates day after day (save for forest-fire smoke), and where the big problem is what sort of yogurt or vegetable concoction to eat, or what swim routine to embrace, or what bike ride to engage in along the shores near Malibu, or what trek or ski trip in the mountains (including Aspen) to undertake, and so forth.
I’d rather listen to talk show hosts on politics and society, including regionally. And yet many of us do pay heed to these sententious, sometimes vainglorious Hollywoodites we see boldly photographed in those supermarket mag displays.
Including even oldsters with long cinematic resumés like Robert De Niro, who has passed much of his life the way I’ve described above. And younger stars like Brad Pitt and Matt Damon and Angelina, too. And younger yet (in terms of callowness, superficiality, simplification, it often worsens as we descend!).
Do I sound too acerbic here? Perhaps. But again, I really do think we ought to examine the fabric of these celebs’ lives, and how such an existence can really make one a reliable observer on problems in today’s ever more complex, divided world.
Do such people sometimes put shoulders to the wheel on, say, environmental issues or animal protection? No question, and my hat is off to those efforts.
But in the main, they really should stick to their knitting, and let others stick to theirs. Nonetheless I’m well aware that celebrity does attract. Somehow the famous seem to have something more, or so many of us instinctively feel. They’ve even got the key to life! (Only of course they don’t...)
Many years ago Daniel Boorstin (in a book called “The Image”) denoted and decried the phenomenon of being famous for being … famous. In exactly that way, and I can’t improve on Boorstin, many of these celebs we read about in those supermarket lines, flitting this or that magazine, are increasingly famous simply for being ... well, famous.
Which makes us think too often — even when rationally we should know better — that somehow they’ve got it all figured out, and can heal these searing ideological fissures which are now so deep in this country. Or huge problems in the world at large.
There’s another strand here that can be added to the above. And that regards the slipshod nature of how certain films are being made these days (almost none ending up with anything like national or universal appeal), and especially manifested in the tragic Alec Baldwin episode with which he and others on that set, like the woefully inexperienced “armorer” (perhaps receiving the gig due to diversity demands or nepotism?) will long be linked.
Sure they were making the film in New Mexico, not near LA. Sure this ill-fated cinematic effort was an “indie” film. But the lack of standards so sadly seen on that set is also today’s Hollywood at its worst. Many times so-called “stars” have less appeal than computer effects in one fantasy film after another, or even cartoon characters!
So again: why listen to such portentous, self-important, but too often vacuous types on the “issues?” Why indeed?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.