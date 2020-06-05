What to do about high school graduation in the midst of a pandemic has had school officials wringing their hands for weeks now, and the governor’s latest statements about the issue have them even more harried.
We understand the frustration and hope that some kind of common-sense plans can prevail, and area students can be honored in a dignified and safe way.
Some schools were working on plans for what is known as an “in-person” ceremony that students and limited family and friends could attend in a socially-distant atmosphere, preferably outdoors. Students could walk up to a stage alone, get recognized and get their photograph taken by a professional photographer. There needn’t be any handshakes, hugs or even handing over of diplomas. The only real concern for such outdoor ceremonies would be weather, but a rain date could address that easily enough.
But on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo re-issued his terms on the matter that basically follow guidelines set for other activities in the state, in that no gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed — and that includes in-person graduation ceremonies.
Drive-in or drive-through ceremonies would be OK, but anything beyond that is just too risky, according to Cuomo.
“The issue is a public health issue and you don’t want people sick and dead,” he said. “That’s the issue. It’s about death. It’s about balancing the risk versus the reward.”
The governor’s sentiments on the matter are understandable, but so is the position of school officials who believe that certain rules should be crafted by the state for graduation ceremonies.
The fact that the public has been able to gather pretty much at will at grocery stores, hardware stores and now beaches and, soon, summer camps, leaves school officials frustrated.
They have allies in Assembly Members Daniel Stec, R-Queensbury, Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, and Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.
“We cannot take away their (students) graduation and all they’ve worked to achieve during the course of their time in school,” Stec said. “We owe this to them.”
Morinello suggested using state parks for ceremonies.
“I applaud the governor for recognizing the importance of graduation to high school seniors. Our state parks are beautiful and will provide a lasting impression on the students, their parents and their families,” he said.
“Drive-thru graduations can be safe, and I urge the governor to give specific directions to the state park administrators so they can prepare for this joyous occasion.”
By graduation time in about two weeks, most of the state will be in Phase 3 of re-opening.
We agree with Stec in that school administrators “are capable of coming up with a plan that allows each graduate to walk across a stage, receive his or her diploma and commemorate the occasion with a photo.”
We have seen the guidelines, rules and recommendations to the public regarding COVID-19 behavior change on a dime, fairly regularly, over the past four months.
It is likely that the rules for graduation ceremonies are also soon to change, which will allow more flexibility for schools.
Let’s hope that is the case, but time is crucial.
Jones hopes the state can quickly come up with something reasonable and solid.
“Our graduating seniors have truly been robbed of a once in a lifetime experience, and school districts across the state are looking for state guidance on how to properly acknowledge their accomplishments without endangering public safety,” Jones said this week. “We must find a way to acknowledge these students’ accomplishments amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guidance must come from the executive as soon as possible to assist these school districts in issuing direction.”
We hope the state passes this final exam.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.