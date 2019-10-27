Members of the Republican-led majority in the Niagara County Legislature have attempted to gloss over a glaring issue involving the county’s public information officer and his use of county email to distribute a campaign reelection announcement for incumbent lawmaker and legislature chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport.
While McNall has acknowledged that PIO Douglas Hoover was disciplined for his conduct, he would not, under the guise of it being a “personnel matter,” discuss the specific nature of the discipline doled out.
It’s important that Hoover was punished in some capacity for committing a clear violation of the county’s own ethics guidelines, but not knowing specifically what discipline he faced makes it difficult to understand whether his punishment fit the crime.
Beyond that, a deep concern remains about a key part of the case that no one on the Republican side of the aisle, McNall included, wants to discuss and that’s just how it was that a county employee ended up with McNall’s reelection campaign materials in his possession so he could distribute a notice from the county email system to begin with.
The county’s own Code of Ethics, updated just this year, are clear on this: “No County property or equipment shall be used in connection with any election campaign or to aid any political party, political party organization, election campaign, or candidate.”
County Democrats and this newspaper have asked the right and obvious follow-up questions: How did Hoover come to acquire a copy of McNall’s reelection announcement? Did he play any role himself in crafting it? Was he compelled in anyway by any other county official or member of a local political party to either participate in the creation of this document or its distribution? What role, if any, did McNall himself play in all of this?
Essentially, we want to know what every taxpayer in Niagara County should want to know: How did this happen, has it ever happened before and how can citizens be assured that it won’t happen again?
In the wake of the incident, McNall called for the matter to be reviewed by the county ethics board.
With all due respect to the members of the ethics board, theirs simply isn’t a thorough enough investigation. The board is made up entirely of individuals who were appointed by — you guessed it — county lawmakers. Republicans and their affiliates have held the majority in the legislature for the past 16 years. In that time, no appointed member of the ethics board could have had their appointment ratified without support from the majority.
The most recent matter taken up by the ethics board, an incident involving the alleged solicitation of campaign fundraising tickets at the county jail back in 2008, was discussed and decided upon by board members behind closed doors, in private and out of earshot of the press and the public.
Is this the best way to thoroughly investigate what appears to be a clear misuse of county resources?
The answer is obvious to anyone other than McNall and the other members of the majority caucus.
If this incident had occurred at the federal level, it would be a violation of the Hatch Act, which bars most federal employees from participating in political affairs while on the public’s dime.
Once again, as seems unfortunately par for the course around here, the Republican majority in the county legislature appears to believe it can apply separate and lesser standards to its own conduct than that of the state or federal government.
Using public resources to advance campaign agendas or careers is just plain wrong.
It should be investigated to the fullest extent by a county board of inquiry or even perhaps the district attorney’s office or some higher power that is willing to not just offer lip-service but that actually might want to find out how Niagara County government mixed with Niagara County politics in such an obvious and disturbing way.
