Joey the pitbull is a real Niagara County success story and not just for the SPCA of Niagara. Joey’s adoption is a win for a community whose primary animal shelter, not so long ago, was
known more for euthanizing animals than for working to find all of them loving homes.
For those who may have missed it, Joey spent more than 500 days at the county animal shelter on Lockport Road until he was taken home by his new caretakers, Daryl Koczaja and Melissa Leuer.
Finding Joey a home wasn’t easy and it involved hard work and ingenuity from a variety of people and groups, most especially the volunteers and staffers at the SPCA of Niagara.
For months, volunteers and supporters put Joey front-and-center in TikTok and Facebook videos in hopes of finding him a new home. The dog’s lengthy shelter stay even led him to having a starring role in a WGRZ-TV news feature last year.
Finally, thanks to these efforts and the publicity, Joey got what he desperately needed: A forever home.
“We really love Joey!” Koczaja said in a recent telephone interview with a reporter from the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. “This guy is awesome. What a dog!”
During the many months where Joey spent his days while awaiting adoption, he became loved by SPCA staffers like Diane Durphy, a behavior specialist who was among those wishing him farewell and good luck on his last day at the shelter. Ahead of his departure, employees and volunteers placed leis around Joey’s neck and shoulders to celebrate a new chapter in his life.
It’s worth noting that Joey’s saga took on a life of its own. Kimberly LaRussa, the SPCA’s director of community engagement, relayed that the pitbull’s unique video story garnered more than 1 million views on social media. It’s a great credit to Joey and the people who worked so hard for his adoption. It’s also welcome publicity for the county’s animal shelter.
Niagara County residents may recall darker days at the shelter, circa 2012, when an outside audit recommended “wholesale changes” after identifying the organization as “dysfunctional in many ways” and sounding the alarm about its handling of animals. The 115-page report, which followed a three-week investigation of the shelter by the Erie County SPCA, found that hundreds of stray cats and dogs, some of them healthy, had been euthanized.
In the wake of the audit, new leadership stepped forward and new management took hold. One of the best decisions involved movement to a “no-kill” environment where euthanasia is considered a last resort and the focus is on finding loving homes for strays like Joey even if it takes awhile.
While it can be more difficult, more time-consuming and more costly to promote adoption of shelter animals, the benefits — for the animals, their owners and the community as a whole — are obvious.
To the SPCA and all those who worked so hard to give Joey the pitbull his forever home, we salute your patience and persistence.
What could have otherwise been a sad tale about a lonely, stray dog turned into a success story for the SPCA of Niagara County and for the community at large.
