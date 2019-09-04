Last week had its ups and its downs where the quality of health care in Niagara County is concerned.
While residents in the eastern end of the county learned of the unfortunate plan to close Eastern Niagara Hospital’s Newfane facility, idling 50 workers, residents across the county received welcome news about a new partnership that will result in expanded cancer treatment services based in Niagara Falls.
ENH, facing a $10 million deficit, was forced to “rightsize” through the closure of its Newfane campus, which officials described as unsustainable.
It’s another significant blow for the hospital and certainly for the 50 workers who are losing their jobs.
President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said “significant changes” are necessary to better position ENH as a whole, allowing it to provide more of the types of services area that residents need, which will, theoretically, lead to greater sustainability of overall operations.
“These transitions are being implemented to ensure that our hospital is here to serve our community for many years,” McCaffrey said.
The community can only hope that McCaffrey and other ENH officials are making the right choices to protect the hospital long-term.
In contrast, officials at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center joined representatives of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in announcing the development of a $2 million oncology center that will offer additional chemotherapy options at the Niagara Falls campus. The new center will be operated as part of the Roswell Park Care Network and it’s designed to improve both the quality and accessibility of cancer care countywide, which should be good news for local cancer patients who now often travel to Buffalo and other locations for treatment.
“Everybody knows somebody — a family member, friend or co-worker — who has traveled to Buffalo to receive lifesaving chemotherapy infusion treatment,” said NFMMC President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo. “Giving our neighbors in Niagara access to the newest therapies and treatment approaches in a bright, new comfortable setting, along with access to Roswell Park’s support services and clinical trials, will be a game changer for the Greater Niagara region’s cancer patients.”
Events of the past week highlight how operating a health care facility often involves highs and lows in an era in which it is often a struggle to strike the right balance between optimum patient care and overall sustainability of operations.
We feel for ENH and its current financial predicament, and we are hopeful the painful changes in recent months will lead to greater prosperity in the future.
Of course, we also laud NFMMC and Roswell Park for combining forces on what appears to be a viable and beneficial new program aimed at addressing a need for additional chemotherapy options in Niagara County.
In both cases, we wish hospital administrators and staff all the best with their future endeavors, knowing full well how important these health care operations are to the local residents they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.