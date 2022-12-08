The Common Council’s newly crafted videoconferencing policy, which authorizes the conduct of “hybrid” business meetings and work sessions in an emergency, is commendable and should receive unanimous backing of the members, who were scheduled to vote on its adoption Wednesday night.
As we all remember, during the eerie days of Covid isolation, local government carried on remotely, via videoconferencing and / or teleconferencing. It was weird, but it worked — and yet, while appreciating the power of technology to help keep their city or town functioning during an extended crisis, undoubtedly, local elected leaders were as eager as the rest of us for the return of “normal,” that is, safe, in-person congregation. Remote meetings of government bodies were authorized all the while the New York Governor possessed COVID-19 emergency powers, about 2-1/2 years, but most governing bodies ceased convening remotely long ago.
Still, the merit of remote work ability in a pinch was demonstrated and it can’t be unseen post-Covid emergency.
What’s impressive about the council’s videoconferencing policy is the language makes clear it can only be invoked in the event one or two aldermen, and/or the mayor, are physically unable to be present at a meeting due to an “extraordinary” circumstance. A quorum of aldermen must be present in-person, together, in a place where the public can observe, otherwise those participating by videoconference cannot cast votes. In addition the policy states that when videoconferencing is utilized, members of the public are permitted to attend the meeting virtually as well. These safeguards will ensure the privilege isn’t overused or abused.
In the absence of such a policy, a council member or mayor whose extraordinary circumstance — contagious illness, let’s say — conflicts with a council meeting has only two choices: bring their germs to the congregation or call out sick and possibly cause a delay in city business. The latter wouldn’t ever be the end of the world, of course, but given the power of existing technology to bridge physical distance, it’s 100% unnecessary.
