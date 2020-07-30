What a mess!
How is it possible that the state of New York, which mere months ago was the U.S. epicenter of the global COVID-19 pandemic, is now considered a refuge in the viral storm that is raging across much of the south and the west?
The answer is simple, really. New York state, under the direction of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, had a plan.
The same cannot be said for the nation itself under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who at various points along the rocky COVID-19 road waved off the notion that the virus would linger and remained silent as some of his supporters wrote off the epidemic as another “Democrat hoax.”
Lack of a cohesive, national response to the novel coronavirus’ emergence has cost us all dearly. Four months in, we’re beginning to see the long-term health impacts on COVID-19 survivors — irreversible damage to vital organs, among them — and the body count is still rising at an alarming rate. Meanwhile the economy remains severely stunted. States that “reopened” too quickly, if they ever really locked down, are now the hosts of multiple COVID-19 “hotspots” which, altogether, all but guarantee the virus’ continued circulation throughout the country.
While the anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers still bristle at the notion that following the recommendations of medical professionals and experts on infectious disease is the way to go, the data to date reinforces what the experts have said all along: Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, while not a fool-proof way of defeating the virus, together are effective in tamping down its spread.
For evidence, look no further than New York.
The state’s gradual reopening plan under mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules, along with restrictions on large gatherings, led to a decline in the rates of infection, hospitalization and death. As a result, New York is now, for the most part, open for business again. Guidelines remain in place and Cuomo has consistently warned that additional restrictions could be imposed if New York’s numbers start to spike.
This is a sound and reasoned approach to dealing with one of the most infectious diseases of modern times.
Contrast the approach with what was done in other states across the country where masks have been optional and it has been mostly business as usual. Things got worse and even Trump acknowledges they are likely to get worse still before they get better.
Part of the reason has to do, again, with a failure to prepare — as well as reluctance, on the part of too many elected leaders, to make hard choices in defense of public health.
In states where infections are on the rise, people are waiting in line for hours to get tested and many of them are not getting results for a week or longer, making it more difficult to get a handle on who has been infected — and making contact tracing, a key element of any virus defense program, basically impossible.
The United States should have a semblance of a grip on COVID-19 by now but instead, due to the lack of a coordinated national response and lingering testing issues, the country continues to take steps back instead of forward. Just this week a half-dozen states in the south and west reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths, with cases in Texas alone passing the 400,000 mark.
Yet, somehow, inexplicably, during his Tuesday press briefing, Trump insisted that “large portions of our country” are now “corona-free.”
In reality, much of the nation now finds itself in the throes of infection, with no cohesive plan from the top in sight.
It’s a real mess, and a tragic one at that.
