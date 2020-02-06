Recently there has been a push to extend the length of time allowed for victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits against their alleged perpetrators. We can’t help but think this is a situation where not even a single documented incident should be allowed to avoid the legal process.
Sexual abuse, regardless of the circumstances, represents one of the most traumatic experiences a person can endure.
To consider there are those among us who, as children or teenagers, found themselves victimized by authority figures in their church, youth group, community organization and even schools makes the long-lasting emotional and mental scars all the more painful.
While it is true New York’s Child Victims Act afforded those who say they were victimized many months to find legal representation and file their claims in court, it’s hard not to consider the possibility that out there somewhere may be victims who do not fully understand their rights or who, for whatever reason, were unable to meet the state-imposed deadline for filing their claims.
For people who were victimized, this legal process, which will involve revisiting the most difficult chapters in their lives, is likely traumatic in and of itself.
Kat Thomas, a Manhattan lawyer who represents clients with lawsuits brought under the existing look-back period, said extending the time to commence such litigation will give people in their situation the opportunity to have their day in court.
Under the circumstances, we think they deserve that chance.
“It takes a person time to get the courage to seek the healing and recovery they deserve,” Thomas observed. “After years and sometimes decades of shame, this is often not an overnight process to come forward and step into the courtrooms.”
State lawmakers are currently considering extension of the look-back period, which is set to expire on Aug. 13, for another year.
Under the statute that preceded the Child Victims Act, victims of child sex abuse were required to initiate civil or criminal claims by their 23rd birthday, after which they had no legal recourse.
In addition to extending the CVA look-back window, some lawmakers are backing a measure that would provide additional time for bringing lawsuits to those who were 18 years or older when abused, but waited too long under current law to initiate claims.
This process should not drag on forever, but it’s appropriate under the circumstances to provide more time and opportunity for victims to try to have their day in court.
Sexual abuse is no minor crime. The impacts on an individual’s emotional and mental makeup are detrimental and lasting.
It would be a shame if those New Yorkers who may still have provable sexual abuse claims are denied the chance to step forward and try, through the courts, to hold their abusers to account.
