Eleanor M. Dunkelberger, of Lockport, NY, age 86, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. She was born to the late John and Mary (Witkop) Leis on October 27, 1933. She is predeceased by her three brothers, John "Jack" (Shirley) Leis, Robert "Bob" (Patricia) Leis, and Gordon (Catherine) Le…