The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office did a good thing when investigators managed to step in and prevent an 84-year-old Gasport resident being bilked out of $8,500.
Late last week, sheriff’s deputies followed up on a report by the woman who said she had been contacted by a person who identified himself as a police officer and told her that her grandson was under arrest and needed $8,500 bail money.
The sheriff’s office said the woman took the scammer’s story seriously, went to her bank and withdrew the money, then followed instructions to have the money sent to an address in Michigan.
Luckily, investigators managed to track her package to a Niagara Falls Office Max, which was holding the package for FedEx Express pickup. They obtained a subpoena to get the package and it was returned to the family before it was sent to the scammer.
In the end, the woman was saved from being another victim of a scam targeting the elderly.
Sadly, not many of these stories have a happy ending.
This story demonstrates yet again that citizens, especially elderly citizens, cannot be warned enough to try to locate their inner skepticism when they’re hit up for money by a stranger.
The sheriff’s office noted, again, that scammers tend to prey on older people, often calling them with false stories about loved ones who are in jail or in trouble. These scams often involve directions to the target to purchase a gift card or transmit a gift card number; other times, the target is directed to mail cash somewhere.
If someone is concerned about the possibility they are being scammed, law enforcement officials remind them to check with a family member, a neighbor or someone they can trust.
Residents who receive questionable telephone calls from individuals requesting money or gift cards for any reason should report such calls to their local law enforcement agency immediately.
While it is rarely the case that these sophisticated scammers are caught or brought to justice, building a record never hurts, and it is possible that one timely report followed by an investigation could lead to an offender being apprehended, thus avoiding others being victimized.
There is no shame in being targeted by a scam or even falling for it. Amidst all the robocalls and online bill-paying and notifications, it can be difficult to discern sometimes between the legitimate contacts from legitimate sources and the phony contacts from criminals who are looking to steal people’s money by tugging on heartstrings and preying on fears.
It is imperative that we all pay close attention to who is contacting us and what it is they want. As a general rule, when a stranger calls asking for money, we don’t give them any, no matter what they say.
