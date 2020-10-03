Incredibly, the world has changed again, in yet another big way.
In a year when so much is so drastically different, awakening to find the President of the United States has disclosed that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 should give us all reason to pause.
The news is more jarring when you consider that these are two people who are afforded the utmost in terms of protective measures.
The message, which has been at times muddled over the course of this pandemic, is as clear as ever. Or at least it should be.
It is: Anyone, regardless of their station in life, can be infected. No one is immune.
Our country has taken steps forward amid the uncertainty of this novel coronavirus. Many businesses have resumed operations. Restaurants and bars are once again serving customers under limited capacity and other restrictions. Most students and teachers are back in school.
It’s been an immense balancing act and will continue to be, likely for months, hopefully not years, to come.
This should remind us all of what we need to remember daily: This saga far from over and we must remain as vigilant as we can amid the uncertain nature of this disease.
While it is difficult at times to handle the fatigue of mask-wearing and social distancing, this latest development is yet another indication how important it is to continue to heed all pertinent public health and safety warnings. Without a vaccine or clearly effective treatments, we cannot be fully assured that the virus will not enter our lives or the lives of our loved ones.
Leading and respected public health experts as well as physicians and medical professionals from across our region, our state and the nation have been consistently warning us about all of this for months now. Some demonstrated more of a willingness to pay attention than others.
All too often, President Trump himself waved off the need to wear a mask or, at least publicly, the severity of this highly contagious disease. He attended campaign rallies, including one just this week, where he did not wear a mask, potentially putting his own supporters at risk. His behavior and his subsequent diagnosis ultimately reinforce one of the most important points where COVID-19 is concerned. Disregarding the nature of this virus is dangerous.
It’s been said many times before but it is worth saying again: When it comes to dealing with this virus, we should all be on the same page and be in this together.
We do not wish ill health or harm to anyone, including the President and the First Lady. We fully understand the fact that any one of us could be next in line in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
This fight is not about Republicans versus Democrats. This virus respects no political party affiliation, no national borders and, as we learned on Friday, no particular position in the world, even the United States presidency.
COVID-19 can and does strike anyone, anywhere, at any time.
The sooner we are rid of it, the better for us all.
