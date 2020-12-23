The best thing we can say about the COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress this week is that it’s better than nothing.
The part that will get the most attention is the direct payment of $600 to people with adjusted gross income less than $75,000, with dwindling amounts for those with income up to $99,000. Both the amount and the idea seem odd.
There are many people in the nation who need help badly. A $600 check won’t go very far for them. It won’t stave off eviction or foreclosure. It won’t go very far for medical bills. Compared to a working salary, it really does not amount to much.
There are also people who have been able to keep working through the pandemic. They really don’t need it.
It’s a certainty that those who need it will spend it quickly on necessities. Perhaps the thinking of the people who crafted the plan is that those who don’t really need it will spend it, too, spurring the economy.
We can applaud the $300 weekly federal enhancement in unemployment benefits. When added to the unemployment insurance payments offered by the states, it is enough for most families to live on. It’s half of what was offered in the previous stimulus plan — an amount that was widely criticized as a disincentive to work.
The plan authorizes that payment for just 11 weeks, from the end of December through March 14. We’re guessing lots of folks will need help beyond that date.
There will be a new administration by then and, perhaps, new leadership in the U.S. Senate. More help will likely be needed before the economy can fully open and ramp up to anything resembling normal. We’re hopeful it will become the priority it does not seem to be for the current president.
It seems the compromise that allowed a bill to happen, at all, is the Democrats dropping a demand for aid to states and municipalities while the Republicans dropped a provision that would have shielded businesses from liability if they deliberately placed employees in situations where they were in danger of catching COVID-19.
We find that galling.
The very people who ran for office on a tactic of accusing their opponents of wanting to “defund the police” are literally defunding the police and other essential services by forcing states and municipalities to slash their budgets to account for lost revenue.
They know they won’t be held accountable. The blame will be placed on those who make the hard choices Senate Republicans avoided.
And, why in the world was protecting the rights of workers to seek redress for dangerous working conditions ever a viable bargaining chip? Shouldn’t Republicans be as interested as Democrats in keeping people safe? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s position here was unconscionable.
Much of the rest of the deal fits the same mold — good steps, but not enough.
The allocation of $20 billion to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and $8 billion to distribute them was a no-brainer. We’ll see if it gets the job done.
Extending the Paycheck Protection Program was the right thing to do. We hope to see it administered better than it was earlier in the year.
Rental assistance and nutrition assistance are included in the bill, and are much needed. People are hungry. Many may find themselves homeless when eviction moratoriums expire, and landlords can’t afford to carry the burden of non-paying tenants forever.
The bottom line of the weakened deal is that it will buy time. It will hold off the very worst effects of COVID-19’s damage to the economy and the people who power it, but more is going to be needed, and sooner than many think.
It’s better than nothing.
