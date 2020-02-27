New York’s bail reform law needs work.
We’re not saying scrap it altogether.
We do understand what supporters of the reform effort are saying about how the long-standing system of bail penalizes people of lesser means who are unable to get themselves out of jail, pre-trial, for even minor crimes.
Still, the idea that people who have committed crimes, including minor offenses and non-violent felonies, are being released after their arrest and then promptly commit more crimes should give pause to even the most ardent supporters of bail reform.
Everyone can agree the justice system is not perfect.
Many would also agree there’s no such thing as perfection in any level of government, the judicial branch included.
What we want — at least what we hope everyone wants — is a system where people who engage in criminal behavior are justly punished for their missteps. While they should not be held in jail for weeks or months because they do not have sufficient resources to bail themselves out, care must be taken to ensure that people who are allowed to leave following their arrest do so with at least some level of assurance that they will not offend again.
This is where judges come in. States including New York have for decades granted judges the authority to decide whether an accused person should be kept in custody pending prosecution, or can be trusted to stay out of trouble and return to court as scheduled.
Abruptly, this crucial aspect of the criminal justice process has been discarded, in favor of an experiment along the lines of “release them all and see what happens.” The new way in New York was questionable from the start and it has proven even more questionable in light of crimes that have been committed by people who, under the new bail reform law, were free to go after a prior arrest.
In Niagara Falls, city lawmakers recently approved, by a unanimous vote, a resolution calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators to “immediately” repeal portions of the state’s criminal justice reform law. While acknowledging a “need for statewide bail and discovery reform,” the resolution asks that discretion in setting bail be returned to judges, and it calls for increasing discovery deadlines (time for the prosecution to turn over its evidence to the defense) to 45 days from 15 days after arraignment.
These are not unreasonable suggestions. Nobody accused of a minor crime should be kept in jail for a lengthy period before prosecution due only to their inability to pay bail. Conversely, the public must be assured that the system continues to support the ultimate goal: justice for all.
The system of justice in the United States is by no means perfect and should be continually reassessed to ensure that it is at least reasonable in terms of how people from a variety of backgrounds are treated when they have been accused of a crime.
Clearly there’s more tweaking to do in this case. Cuomo and other state leaders should view the recent criticisms of reform as constructive and strongly consider adjusting the rules.
