Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow tapering off this morning. Decreasing cloudiness for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.