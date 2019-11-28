We’re grateful this year, as always, to you, our readers. Without you, our newspapers cease to exist. Without you, our organization would no longer function.
Beyond the simple economics of it all, we’re thankful that people like you are still reading and enjoying newspapers.
In doing so, you are demonstrating that you still support the time-honored tradition of local news gathering, local storytelling and the kind of community journalism that not only enlightens and entertains but, we hope, brings about change for the better in the communities we serve.
We’re not perfect and we know you have your share of criticisms and concerns about what we do.
On Thanksgiving Day, when we recognize so many of you will actually have some extra time to sit and read the paper for a change, we remind you that our editors, reporters and staff members across all departments appreciate your time, your interest and your business.
Your continued support is much appreciated every day.
There’s much more for all of us to appreciate, of course.
Somewhere right now, in some far off place, there are members of the U.S. militarywho are protecting our nation’s interests, at the expense of spending the holiday with their friends and family.
Similarly, out on the street in your neighborhood, there are members of local law enforcement who are doing the often-difficult job of protecting and serving the public, instead of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at home.
Likewise, at your local fire station, there are firefighters standing guard, waiting for the next call that will require them to spring into action in response to an accident, an emergency situation or a blaze at a home or a business.
Other public employees are working thankless jobs today, too. They’re doing things like maintaining operations at local power, water and sewer plants because, well, somebody has to do it in order keep these vital systems functioning, even on holidays.
Starting today, and lasting right through Christmas day, thousands of retail workers will find themselves serving customers inside stores where the holiday shopping season is assured to be another busy and, at times, downright hectic one.
To those who have jobs protecting the public or serving it, we say “thank you.”
We are also mindful of those among us who are not fortunate enough to be employed this season. We know many people across Niagara County are struggling to secure jobs or provide for their families.
We, of course, wish them better days and remain thankful for the generosity of this community, which so often throughout the year steps up to support the many quality non-profit organizations and service groups that help provide food, clothing and other vital items to the less fortunate.
So often, our focus lands on the negative: what our communities lack and what they still need.
On this day, we encourage readers to focus on all that they have, even if what they have is simple in nature.
If you are celebrating today while surrounded by the love of family, then you should be grateful.
If you have friends coming over for Thanksgiving dinner or friends who have invited you over to their house, then you are in good company.
If you have basics like a roof over your head, food on your table, health and happiness, then you, too, have much for which to give thanks.
In a world complicated by so many complex issues and where so much strife is so often evident, it’s best to spend Thanksgiving celebrating the simplest joys in life.
