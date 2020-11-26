On April 10, San Antonio Express News photographer William Luther used a drone to snap what will likely be one of the photos of the year.
The aerial photograph offered an overhead view of rows and rows of vehicles representing more than 10,000 families that lined up outside the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas as the people inside those vehicles sought assistance to acquire the simplest of things: food.
At the time, it felt like a reflection on the worst of the worst that the COVID-19 pandemic had wrought.
Seven months later, the virus' steadfastness is again showing itself through newly rising numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the country.
Other circumstances related to the virus have not changed either.
The economic fallout remains very real for many Americans who lost their jobs or who endured cutbacks in their working hours.
Luther's photo hit home because it demonstrated the increasing popular — and necessary — nature of food banks and food pantries across America.
Like the virus, the lack of food security for many American families has not waned since spring. It has only grown.
On a holiday where food is such a huge part of the tradition, it's difficult not to wonder how many of our fellow Americans were unable to buy their own turkey and fixings this year. How many turned to the charity of others to ensure the items they need to enjoy something resembling a "normal" Thanksgiving?
In a year best forgotten that we will never forget for so many reasons, on Thanksgiving Day 2020 we urge readers to truly be thankful for the simplest of things: a warm meal.
Forget, for a few hours at least, the politics, the divisiveness and the discord. Think instead about family and friends, both near and far, and the idea that despite its many faults America remains a place where most Americans are willing to sacrifice a bit of their own to make sure the next person has some of their own.
Miraculous work has been done by everyday Americans during this tiring year. We should be grateful for the brave men and women who are still helping people battle this dreadful disease inside hospitals and nursing homes.
We should acknowledge the hard work of all those who help get our food to the table: the line workers in food plants, packing and distribution sites, and the truckers without whom store shelves would be more bare more often.
Most of all, we should be grateful for whatever meal we end up having this Thanksgiving, and for whichever relatives or friends are inside our homes at a time when experts say it's best to closely guard our social bubbles.
If you are going to enjoy a homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings this year, whether you bought it and made it yourself or it came from a community kitchen, you should enjoy it with gratitude.
If 2020 has taught us anything it's that we should not take for granted the simplest of things, including the air we breathe and the lives we live.
There's nothing quite like Thanksgiving dinner. This, of all years, is a perfect time to truly appreciate it.
